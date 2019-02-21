Izadi Reserva 2014, Spain

Full, concentrated and gutsy, this is Rioja with an attractive mix of fruit and savoury characters. Cherries and tangy plum get a strong assist from incense and coriander seed in this spicy red, along with considerable chewy oak and grainy tannins. Fresh and modern. Available in Ontario for $21.95, various prices in Alta., $20.70 in Que., $25.99 in N.B.

Year: 2014

2014 Region: Rioja, Spain

Rioja, Spain Varietal: Tempranillo

Tempranillo Price: $21.95