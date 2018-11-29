Jose Zuccardi Malbec 2014, Argentina

Full, dense, ripe and remarkably firm for an Argentine malbec. There is, notably, a small, 5-per-cent injection of cabernet sauvignon here, which no doubt helped supply the dry, fine-grained tannic backbone. And it shows great purity of fruit, fermented with wild yeasts in concrete vats and matured in large, mostly neutral casks. Excellent for rich and saucy red-meat dishes, such as braised beef short ribs or beef stew. Available in Ontario.

Malbec Price: $44.95