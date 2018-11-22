La Crema Russian River Valley Chardonnay 2016, California

Luscious, full-throttle chardonnay in a classically ripe California style. Generously oaked, this exhibits plenty of tropical fruit supported – if not slightly overwhelmed – by an up-front toffee-caramel essence. It’s balanced by good acidity as well as a pleasantly astringent grip and wood-spice dryness. Available in Ontario at the price below, various prices in Alberta, $39.75 in Quebec.

