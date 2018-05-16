Papagiannakos Old Vines Savatiano 2016, Greece

You may not have heard of savatiano, but you’ve probably heard of the famous wine for which it’s responsible – retsina, the Greek white with the pine-resin flavour. Here the variety gets a different treatment, vinified on its own from 60-year-old vines grown in Attica. And this is a beauty, medium-bodied, dry and luscious yet clean, with fleshy-ripe tropical fruit, lemon rind and chewy density supported by soft, integrated acidity. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2016
- Region: Attica
- Varietal: Savatiano
- Price: $ 16.95
