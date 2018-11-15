Shingleback Davey Estate Reserve Shiraz 2015, Australia

Wow. This red, produced by the company behind the popular Red Knot line, bats far above its price point in the ballpark of Australian shiraz. Sure, it’s got big, succulent fruit, but that’s par for the course (to mix a golf analogy with baseball). But it comes with exceptional poise and structure, carrying intense cherry flavour along with plum, spice and a dark-roast-coffee quality. Integrated, powdery tannins give it a high-end (versus high-volume) profile. Available in Ontario.
- Year: 2015
- Region: McLaren Vale
- Varietal: Shiraz
- Price: $22.95
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.