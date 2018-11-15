Shingleback Davey Estate Reserve Shiraz 2015, Australia

Wow. This red, produced by the company behind the popular Red Knot line, bats far above its price point in the ballpark of Australian shiraz. Sure, it’s got big, succulent fruit, but that’s par for the course (to mix a golf analogy with baseball). But it comes with exceptional poise and structure, carrying intense cherry flavour along with plum, spice and a dark-roast-coffee quality. Integrated, powdery tannins give it a high-end (versus high-volume) profile. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2015

2015 Region: McLaren Vale

McLaren Vale Varietal: Shiraz

Shiraz Price: $22.95