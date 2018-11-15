Zuccardi Concreto Malbec 2016, Argentina

Zuccardi’s Concreto is aged in – you guessed it – concrete, so there’s no oak to mask flaws or fresh grape flavour. On first impression, there’s a whiff of green, which may be due to the coolness of the vintage. Then comes a big note of fresh-crushed grapes, as in must, along with earthiness and grilled herbs, pulled in tight by chalky-sticky tannins. Gutsy and youthful. Available in Ontario at the price below, $47.01 in Manitoba.
- Year: 2016
- Region: Mendoza
- Varietal: Malbec
- Price: $39.95
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.