Zuccardi Concreto Malbec 2016, Argentina

Zuccardi’s Concreto is aged in – you guessed it – concrete, so there’s no oak to mask flaws or fresh grape flavour. On first impression, there’s a whiff of green, which may be due to the coolness of the vintage. Then comes a big note of fresh-crushed grapes, as in must, along with earthiness and grilled herbs, pulled in tight by chalky-sticky tannins. Gutsy and youthful. Available in Ontario at the price below, $47.01 in Manitoba.

Year: 2016

2016 Region: Mendoza

Mendoza Varietal: Malbec

Malbec Price: $39.95