As I trust-fell into foam pits, leapt from two-story windows, and swung from pipes at my first parkour lesson at Toronto’s Monkey Vault gym a few weeks ago, two thoughts kept running through my head: “This isn’t a workout, it’s playtime” and “I can’t wait to do this again.”

And then it hit me. While most of us will ditch our exercise-based New Year’s resolutions during the first few months of the year, maybe the problem isn’t our willpower or discipline, but rather in finding ways to move that make us excited and playful, so we do it more often.

Many of us dread working out is because we think of it as “work” (it’s right there in the name). We imagine it’s supposed to feel uncomfortable and view it as punishment for eating poorly, drinking too much or not fitting into our favourite pair of pants.

But the enjoyment of physical activity can be a key aspect of Canadian adults’ motivation to participate, and we are more likely to stick with activities we perceive as fun, according to a 2021 report card by ParticipACTION, a national non-profit organization that inspires and supports Canadians to make physical activity a vital part of their everyday life.

“When you find a way to genuinely enjoy physical activity, you get all the benefits: Something that can help you with health and body composition, but more importantly something that will increase your quality of life, self-image and overall well-being,” said Dain Wallis, a registered kinesiologist, in an interview.

And finding ways to play regularly is important, particularly as we get older and endure more day-to-day difficulties. A study in the journal of Leisure Sciences showed that those who engaged in more play reported lower levels of perceived stress and were better at coping with the condition. Adults who engage in consistent play activities have exhibited cognitive benefits as well as increased resilience.

“Reframing exercise as play makes it less of a task and more of an activity to covet and look forward to,” Wallis said.

Challenge yourself and make mistakes

Ellen Scott, a 64-year-old synchronized swimmer, first discovered the sport 15 years ago, when she suffered from depression, anxiety, chronic pain and fibromyalgia, and her doctor recommended getting into a pool to relieve some of her discomfort. She quickly fell in love with the sport, as it challenged her to think differently, helped relieve her pain and allowed her to move more easily outside of the pool.

But it also pushes her to question what she’s capable of and that feels exciting.

“It’s not that I’m really good at it,” Scott said in an interview. “I never was. I mean, I’ve never actually beaten anybody. But if it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing it wrong over and over again until you finally get it right. I’m still at a point where I’m able to improve a little bit. I’m still able to learn new things. And that has given my life such confidence.”

As children, playing is how we learn how to interact with the world around us. It’s how we test and challenge our limits and learn that making mistakes is really rewarding. As adults, playing in our fitness routines can help us understand how our bodies work, how they want to move and what makes them feel good.

“Ask yourself: What’s something you’d genuinely like to do, and would look forward to doing?,” Wallis said. “What’s something you’d like your body to be able to do? What was something you loved playing as a kid? What’s an activity that at some point in your life gave you a sense of freedom in your body and mind?”

Bring more joy into your existing workout

You don’t have to find an entirely new activity if you’re already engaged in one that you enjoy. If you’re already a runner or jogger, Fartlek (Swedish for “speed play”) is one form of training which could bring a sense of fun to your routine.

The concept is simple: While running at a consistent pace, choose a target (the next lamp post, a fire hydrant) and pick up your speed until you get there, then slow back to your comfortable pace for a bit before selecting a new goalpost.

If you prefer strength training, consider stepping out of the squat rack and into a group resistance training class that allows you to use your strength differently.

“You have to infuse joy into your workout and make it something to look forward to versus a chore,” said Matt Wilpers, a coach and training specialist with Peloton, in an interview. “That’s a great way to stay more consistent.”

Find a play group

Just like in childhood, playing is usually more fun when you’re doing it with someone else. Studies also show that exercising with others makes us feel more accepted, decreases stress levels, makes us more apt to push ourselves and increases our chances of sticking with it.

“Combining physical activity with human connection can be even more powerful, especially when it comes to accountability and being part of something bigger than oneself,” Wallis said.

While I’d always had an interest in trying parkour, I never felt courageous enough to go on my own, so I brought along a friend. Having someone equally unfamiliar with the movements helped bring levity to the many times I fell or failed to nail one of the movements.

Even as we competed against one another throughout our session, we were always laughing which made both of us forget we were doing a workout – at least until it was time to head home.

“I already feel sore,” I groaned to my friend as we hauled our sweaty selves into the car, smiles still plastered on our faces.

“But would you do it again?” he asked.

My reply: “Absolutely.”

Alyssa Ages is a journalist and the author of Secrets of Giants: A Journey to Uncover the True Meaning of Strength, published by Avery/Penguin Random House in September, 2023. She is also a strongman competitor and endurance athlete, as well as a former personal trainer and group fitness instructor.