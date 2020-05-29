Ask a design expert: What are the best design books to inspire my next renovation or decorating project?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Home & Design

Register
AdChoices

Ask a design expert: What are the best design books to inspire my next renovation or decorating project?

Beth Hitchcock
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Design expert Beth Hitchcock says the best design books offer both eye and brain candy.

Halfpoint/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

I’m all for digital design inspiration, but nothing gets my creative juices flowing like an old-school book. The heavy, glossy ones I pull off my shelves time and again not only look great (I mean, you can’t put a Pinterest board on your coffee table), they’re packed with images I revisit like old friends. To me, the best design books offer both eye and brain candy. Here are a few recent-ish favourites.

If you’re the focused type who prefers a room-by-room deep dive into one home, check out Library House by designer Thomas O’Brien, the master of curating and collecting. The lush book with its dark, moody cover, follows O’Brien’s dream of building a new house in Bellport, N.Y., that looks like it’s been there for generations. (Spoiler alert: He nailed it.) The book is also cleverly organized to mimic the tour O’Brien and his partner, designer Dan Fink, give visitors upon arrival.

For those who covet the soulful, natural look – think: slubby linens, rustic barn board and foraged branches – I recommend Down to Earth by Lauren Liess. The author and designer, whose Habitat: The Field Guide to Decorating was a bestseller, takes a pared-back approach with six principles for six different types of homes, and the rooms are so inviting you’ll want to crawl inside the pages.

Story continues below advertisement

Like a magpie, I flock toward shiny objects. With its gilded cover, The Finer Things by Christiane Lemieux, the Canadian founder of Dwell Home, practically flew into my hands, and I’ve never regretted judging this book by its cover. Inside are memorable lessons about quality, from how to spot it, to why it matters. Lemieux tackles design basics like wallpaper and paint, furniture and lighting, through stunning photos and interviews with global experts. Flipping through this book is an education.

It’s not new, but Emily Henderson’s Styled is a classic handbook for those who want to see their rooms with a prop stylist’s eyes. It begins with a comprehensive quiz to help you define your style, and then gives you the tools to bring your look to life.

Live Beautiful by Athena Calderone, of the popular Instagram account EyeSwoon, is one title that has me intrigued. When her Brooklyn townhouse was published in Architectural Digest in 2018, I pored over the photos (oh, that kitchen!). In addition to sharing her insights, Calderone also tours the homes of design-industry boldfaced names such as Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Jenna Lyons, and Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch of Roman & Williams, the firm behind New York hot spots such as Guild and Le Coucou. The one caveat? This book has pedigree but is perennially sold out, so I’ll have to keep you posted!

Need some advice about interior design and decor? Send your questions to personaldesigner@globeandmail.com.

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies