Open this photo in gallery: Soderhamn Fridtuna sofa (top), Laurel sofa Gus Modern (middle) and Arren Williams Arcade Vera Velvet sofa (bottom).HANDOUT/Handout

Globe staffer Aruna Dutt is ready to upgrade her hand-me-down furniture for purchases that last. In this new shopping series, she asks experts to help her make buying decisions that are worth the investment. Rolling out next in this series: how to find the right rug for your space.

As a perpetual renter in my mid-twenties, I’m at the daunting stage of looking for a new couch. Making the wrong choice could be a costly blunder, interior designer and television host Samantha Pynn tells me.

“A good sofa is an investment that should last at least 10 years, otherwise, you’re throwing money into a landfill,” she says. I spoke with Pynn about how to find the right couch that will withstand the test of time, and her favourite picks on the market for buyers on a budget.

Consider your space: Find the size of couch that will fit through your front door and in your living room, leaving space for tables or other furniture. “Measure, measure, measure and measure again,” says Pynn. Also think about how much seating you’ll need, depending on how you’re going to use it: to watch TV, lounge and read, or for entertaining and positioning for conversation.

Test it out: “I’ve had sofas last longer than most of my cars,” says Pynn, who says you should test drive a couch the same way you would try on a pair of shoes. While there are online retailers with many options below $900, Pynn suggests checking out a prospective couch in person.

First, test the shock absorption by flopping down on it and seeing how it feels, and listen for any squeaking, which could mean a loose spring. Check under the arms and cushions for quality upholstery foam padding, otherwise you may end up having to replace it every year (approximately $100 per cushion). Pynn suggests looking for a couch built with Canadian-made, kiln-dried hardwood. If it has wobbly construction in the arms and legs, walk away. Same goes for unaligned, wavy seams and mismatched patterns, which can make a sofa look cheap.

Choose classic style and comfort: “Pick a colour you love, don’t worry about the trends. You can always change things up with pillows and throws,” says Pynn, adding that beautiful sculptural sofas may look great, but you should be able to see yourself kicking your feet up, taking a nap, reading a book or hanging out with friends on it comfortably. For small spaces, a similar colour as your walls will allow the couch to fade into the space, rather than an opposing colour or pattern, which will make it appear larger. For easy-to-clean fabrics, look for removable covers made of synthetic or semi-synthetic materials that can be thrown in the wash.

Try secondhand: You can find plenty of quality furniture at consignment stores and on Facebook Marketplace for less than $1,000. If it’s a good-quality vintage, you know you’re getting something that will wear well over time. If you’re not sure about the upholstery, take a photo and send it to an upholsterer for their opinion. “New upholstery will cost around $1,000 to $2,000, but its worth it. A second-hand style has more soul,” says Pynn.

Here are Pynn’s top picks for three price points.

Prices do not include delivery costs.

The Bargain sofa

Soderhamn Fridtuna sofa in light beige, $900, Ikea. ikea.ca

Open this photo in gallery: Soderhamn Fridtuna sofa in light beige, $900, IKEA.HANDOUT/Handout

Pynn considers this modular sofa, which can be personalized, a designer favourite: You can expand or reduce the size depending on your space, add a chaise if you like, opt for arm rests or skip them, or swap the chrome legs for wooden ones available on Etsy. With 39-inch seats, it’s super comfy and if you want to freshen the look after a few years, custom-fitted slipcovers are available in 153 gorgeous fabrics and colours at Bemz, (from $479, bemz.com).

The Splurge sofa

Gus Modern Laurel sofa, $3,500, Style Garage. stylegarage.com

Open this photo in gallery: Laurel sofa Gus Modern, $3,500, Style Garage.Handout

Pynn, who has ordered many couches from Style Garage when styling magazine and TV shoots, notes their reputation for lasting a long time. Made in Montreal, this modern model is extra comfortable because of its sinuous spring suspension system, and a long frame for fully stretching out your legs.

Best bang for your buck sofa

Arren Williams Arcade Vera Velvet sofa, $2,399, the Bay. thebay.com

Open this photo in gallery: Arren Williams Arcade Vera Velvet sofa, $2,399, The Bay.HANDOUT/Handout

This velvet couch offers high design for less. Made in Canada, it has thick seat cushions and is available in 8 luxe colours. “I’ve sat on this sofa thousands of times. It has beautiful curves and it will last a long time,” says Pynn.