Globe editor Aruna Dutt is ready to upgrade her hand-me-down furniture for purchases that last. In this new shopping series, she asks experts to help her make buying decisions that are worth the investment.

I’ve moved to a different Toronto apartment four times in the past five years, and each time, as the space got smaller, having a dining table felt more irrelevant. It’s a common feeling, apparently, with research showing that fewer of us are gathering around the dinner table at mealtimes. I don’t currently own a table, but as we enter holiday party season, I’m rethinking my couch meals.

To find out how to make the right investment, I spoke with Aly Velji, principal designer at Alykhan Velji, a full-service interior-design firm based in Calgary.

How do I choose the right size table? “The last thing you want is for it to be too big,” says Velji. “We often have to tell clients: We’re not magicians, we can’t create more space. It is always good to have a minimum of 30″-36″ from the wall to the table to ensure there is ample room to walk around when chairs are pulled out. Otherwise, it is super awkward when you have guests and they’re hitting the wall because there’s not enough room. It ruins the experience.”

What if I have a small space? “Round tables are great in small spaces, and glass tabletops will not take up a lot of visual room. It could be grey glass, frosted, anything that reflects a lot of light. You can get away with doing something more unique in small spaces, so a beautiful sculptural base will stand out,” says Velji. A unique structural base can mean a single pedestal or cylindrical column, geometrically shaped or angled legs, or a trestle at each end.

Should I buy a dining table set? “I would suggest never to buy matching sets. Although it is easier to do that at big-box stores, it makes a space feel more curated to buy a table and chairs separately, and can be less expensive since it leaves room for you to maybe find vintage chairs that work with a dining table you have.”

What should I look for in dining chairs? “If you’re eating at it every day, you want it not only to look good, but to be comfortable. But if not, maybe you don’t have to worry about comfort in chairs,” says Velji. “I’m not a big fan of benches. People think they’re good because you can tuck them in, but they make it very awkward and uncomfortable to get up.”

What material is best? “The quality of wood, glass or marble top, all of these elements go into play on what something will cost you,” says Velji. “Solid wood tables are the way to go, and find something sturdy. If its a little shaky or has thinner legs, you should not even consider it as it may not last you even a year.”

Where should I shop? “EQ3, CB2 and West Elm are good starting points, but you don’t have to buy new. On Facebook Marketplace or at secondhand stores you might find them for as low as $500 and that leaves you room to splurge on chairs.”

These are Velji’s picks for three price points

Prices do not include delivery costs.

The Bargain

Odense, $599 for 6.6′x3.2′, Structube (structube.com)

Seats: up to 10 people

“I love the warm wood of the sculptural table base and its midcentury-inspired look,” says Velji. “The glass top and oval shape is perfect for small spaces, creating ease of traffic flow. I would love to see this table paired with chairs that have a gorgeous pop of colour for interest.”

Best bang for your buck

Lindon, $1,699 for 6.6′x3.2′, Urban Barn (urbanbarn.com)

Seats: up to six people

“The monolithic angled table base gives this dining table a great presence,” says Velji. “The lighter wood tone gives it a gorgeous modern feel. Pairing with upholstered dining chairs could add some softness.”

The Splurge

Providence Round Black Ebonized Oak Wood, $1,999 for 5′x5′, CB2, (cb2.ca)

Seats: up to six people

“This table is a mix of styles, traditional and modern,” says Velji. “With it’s fluted edging detail, dark stained finish and tapered leg this table would be perfect paired with a sleek modern chair to create even more of a juxtaposition in its look.”