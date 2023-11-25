For something so diminutive and decorative, the cocktail table can be surprisingly practical. In limited space, it provides a square footage-saving (and easily moveable) perch next to your sofa. In a more sprawling room where the coffee table is beyond arm’s length, it helps keep your martini, your book or your tablet close. When one really shines is during holiday party season, especially when a guest needs to juggle their wine glass and a plate of canapés. Any of these options will come to their rescue with a stylish surface while still leaving everyone lots of room to mingle.

MID-CENTURY MOMENT

At less than 10 inches in diameter, this tripod-base option is truly cocktail-sized. Its Paul McCobb design can be used inside or outside (and as a plant stand if you’re not imbibing).

Pavilion black cocktail table, $199 at CB2 (cb2.ca).

ROCK SOLID

A granite base adds a sculptural element to Hay’s Bowler table, which comes in an array of trending hues from pale brown to deep green.

Hay Bowler side table, $420 at Design Within Reach (dwr.com).

SUPER SOAKER

Vancouver’s Calen Knauf creates an art-piece table that looks like it’s cut from sheets of sponge but is, in fact, fashioned out of carbonated aluminum.

Calen Knauf green sponge table, $2,000 at Ssense (ssense.com).

LINE ITEM

For the right sized and configured sofa, a Muuto table can extend over its armrest to create the most design-forward of TV dinner trays.

Muuto blue Relate side table, $695 at Ssense (ssense.com).

CARRIED AWAY

The handle on the Burvik table means you could, in theory, use it to tote a tray of mixed drinks to your guests.

Burvik side table, $59.99 at Ikea (ikea.com).

LOG ON

This more rustic take on nesting tables guarantees all your guests have space to lay out their beverage spread.

Paul side tables, $199.99 for a set of two at Must Société (mustsociete.com).

IN BLOOM

Tom Faulkner’s Lily table comes in a range of sizes and finishes for its metal base and tops crafted from glass, marble or metal.

Tom Faulkner Lily cocktail table with glass top, starting at $2,170 at Hollace Cluny (hollacecluny.ca).