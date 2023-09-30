Open this photo in gallery: digital feature image for PUR-DE-FIRSTFURNITURE-0930Handout

Globe editor Aruna Dutt is ready to upgrade her hand-me-down furniture for purchases that last. In this new shopping series, she asks experts to help her make buying decisions that are worth the investment.

Since getting rid of a dusty Persian rug that had been in my family for so long even professional cleaning couldn’t revive it, I’ve been avidly browsing online for the right piece to work some magic in my small rental space.

For help with my search, I spoke with home-decor expert and YouTuber Alexandra Gater, who does apartment makeovers across Toronto for her channel’s more than 600,000 subscribers. She understands how a rug can tie a whole room’s colour scheme together, give a drab space some flair, or make a dark space feel more inviting, brighter and airier. She’s also a firm believer that the purchase should last at least five years. These are her tips.

Size it up: Bigger is better, according to Gater. “If your rug is too small it makes your space look smaller. It should be a little less than halfway under your sofa with the front legs on top, and three inches from your media console. In your bedroom, it should be two-thirds around your bed. Free online tools, like Floorplanner.com, can help you mock up your space to find the right size.”

Longest-lasting material: “My suggestion will always be a 100-per-cent handmade Moroccan wool rug,” says Gater. “They’re durable and can last you up to 20 or more years, and are handmade beautiful decorative pieces that only get better with age. Most of the time if a Moroccan wool rug fades, it just looks more timeless and worn-in, in the best way. They hide dirt, are antibacterial and can be spot-cleaned, so you don’t need to be precious with it. Unless it gets stained or otherwise, you do not need to get it professionally cleaned often – maybe once every five years.

“That being said, they are pricey investment pieces that may not be right for everyone. They can’t be thrown into the washing machine, which may make them an unappealing option for families.”

Best budget material: “Cotton rugs are always my go-to for a cheap and cheerful rug purchase. I love them because they can be thrown in the wash and are considerably less expensive than wool. Often they are reversible, and are soft underfoot.

“But they’re likely not going to last you more than five years – cotton rugs tend to break down quicker than most other materials. In my experience they can tear or get holes, especially if they’re in high-traffic areas.”

When to buy synthetic: “Rugs made of polypropylene, nylon or polyester have their time and place. They were a great way to start experimenting to figure out what my style was, and can be a good choice for high-traffic areas like entryways as they can often be cleaned easier and more thoroughly.

“Ruggable has lots of machine-washable options with trendy patterns to choose from, which average $289-$1000, and they can last you a long time. But synthetic rugs in the $100-$200 range will likely last only a year. Their design is printed on top, so they may look great online but it won’t look as timeless in person. And synthetic shag rugs are probably going to shed a lot.”

Keep it fresh: “I approach home decor as: it’s going to get messy. People who have pets or kids should go with a rug that has a variation of colours and tones which will hide dirt, pet hair, baby spit-up and be easier to clean than a full-on white rug.

“I like to have tools accessible to me, like a really good vacuum. I had a cat peeing everywhere and then I used a Bissell Little Green Proheat Portable carpet-cleaner that comes with a solution, which really helped with that.”

Here are Gater’s top picks for three price points.

Prices do not include delivery costs.

The Budget rug:

Emmalyn by Langley Street, $309.99 for 8′X10′ (wayfair.ca)

This cotton rug, handmade in India with a flatweave, distressed design in a cream colour can be a highlight in a neutral or boho-style room.

Best bang for your buck rug:

Jaque Checkered Stone Rug, $756 for 8′X10′ (ruggable.com)

This checkered rug is made from polyester and has a polyurethane water-resistant barrier making it stain-resistant and machine washable. “I love these rugs for people with pets or kids who want a rug they don’t have to tip-toe around but still looks stylish,” says Gater.

The Splurge rug:

Vintage Moroccan Rug, starting at $1,499 for a 7′5″X8′3″ rug (theboholab.com)

The Boho Lab has plenty of options for organic wool rugs handmade in Morocco. Their faded colours, such as the pink and brown one pictured here, make them the perfect relaxed pick for your home for years to come.