April 10: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have never been the sort to ignore your own needs and there is no reason why you should start now. Your birthday chart warns you have given certain individuals too much power over your personal affairs. It’s time you took it back again.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be tempted to withhold your affection from someone who has let you down but in the long-term it will only make matters worse. Rise above negative feelings and find a way to forgive and forget . . . this time anyway.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something has been causing you a great deal of anxiety in recent weeks but most likely it is just your imagination up to its old tricks. Identify what it is you fear the most and make a conscious effort to focus on its opposite.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you let a work colleague get away with something they do not deserve to get away with they will take you for a fool and do it again and again. Come down on them hard. Make them realize you not only talk tough but act tough too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The best way to deal with a relationship problem is to ignore it. Chances are it isn’t really that much of a problem at all and by denying it a place in your head and your heart it will resolve itself quite quickly over the next few days.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Go back and take care of something that should have been dealt with a long time ago. If you don’t the consequences could be larger than you anticipated, especially on the work front where your rivals are looking for ways to damage your reputation.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It might be a smart move to look again at plans you made a week or two back when you honestly believed that all things were possible. You don’t have to abandon them but you do have to be realistic about what to expect of yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t give away too many clues about what you are up to. Your rivals are not as dumb as you think and will be able to put the pieces together quite easily. The less they know of your plans the more likely it is you will succeed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

An upcoming sun-Pluto link warns that your enemies will try to play on your fears over the next few days. Keep telling yourself that no one can hurt you and nothing can stop you from reaching your goal. Your self-belief will make it a fact.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to believe that if you don’t grab all you can get you will miss out while others nab all the tasty stuff. It isn’t true. Be selective about what you seek to possess. Too many material things will weigh you down and hinder your journey.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Events may appear to be spiralling out of control but even if that is true there is no need to be anxious. Go with the flow and trust the cosmic powers to lead you where you most need to go. Deep down you already know where that is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s not often you get the chance to go back and put right the things you got wrong but over the next three or four days that is exactly what you can and must do. Put your current activities on hold and revisit what happened in the recent past.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be ready to change direction if it becomes obvious that you have taken a wrong turning somewhere along the way. Even the most far-sighted Piscean cannot see all possibilities, so don’t be too rigid in your thinking – or in your feeling come to that.