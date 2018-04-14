April 14: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Jupiter-Pluto link on your birthday means you must focus all your energy on one objective only. What is that objective? You know already, only you may be reluctant to admit it to yourself. Don’t worry about being popular – aim to be effective.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The time has come to stop selling yourself short and start believing you have what it takes to be the best at what you do. It’s not like you to have so much self-doubt but just lately your confidence has taken a dive. Get over it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

At some stage this weekend you will realize that what you fear the most is what you have the least to feel anxious about. Next time, try not to get so worked up about issues that in the greater scheme of things are of only minor importance.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As your ruling planet Mercury comes to the end of its retrograde phase you will find it easier to trust people again. Just don’t go to the opposite extreme and believe that everyone everywhere is suddenly on your side. That’s highly unlikely.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As a cardinal sign you don’t lack for ambition but over the past few weeks you have been somewhat negative about your career prospects. That will come to an end this weekend as new opportunities reveal themselves and you eagerly chase after them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Have you been too tunnel-visioned of late? Yes. Should you have been more open to alternative viewpoints? Yes again. But don’t sweat it. Now that mind planet Mercury is about to move in your favour again your awareness will expand dramatically.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Money matters of one kind or another have been a cause for concern in recent weeks but over the next few days there will be some really good news about your cash-flow situation, so don’t waste time feeling sorry for yourself. You can still be rich.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Life is not a zero sum game: others don’t have to lose every time you win. Your task this weekend is to find ways to further your own aims while at the same time helping friends and colleagues get what they desire as well. Everyone can be a winner.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars this weekend is that you must choose an approach and stick to it, even if you have second thoughts. The more you chop and change the weaker your position will get. It’s better to go all the way even if it’s the wrong way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Decide once and for all what it is you want out of life and how you are going to get it. Sagittarius is one of the zodiac’s “mutable” signs, which means you are not afraid to change, but sometimes you change when you should be standing firm.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Chances are you will have to give up something that means a lot to you this weekend but the planets indicate you will get something 10 times better in return. How do you know that is true? You don’t. Think of it as a test of faith.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Keep your eyes and ears open over the next 48 hours because something is going to happen that brings opportunities to make more of your talents. Are you up to the challenge? Of course you are. You’re not the sort to turn your back on success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A positive attitude is a must, especially when confronted by situations that challenge the basics of what you believe. Mind planet Mercury will help you to see connections that somehow you failed to notice before. Everything and everyone is linked.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com