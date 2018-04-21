April 21: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What can you do that is special? What can you do that makes a difference? Your birthday chart indicates that you will have an unusual role to play over the coming 12 months, one that will make life so much better for so many people.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Pay attention to what your inner voice tells you this weekend because if you get too caught up in your work or in the world and its problems you could miss out on a message you were supposed to hear. Quiet your mind at least once every few hours.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You were born with some amazing talents and you are supposed to use them to improve both yourself and the world around you. Deep down you already know what you should be doing with your life, so get on and do it right now!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The experts may seem to know all the answers but chances are many of them are as confused as you are. You don’t have to follow their advice just because they claim experience or have lots of letters after their name. Trust your own instincts today.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do whatever it takes to make your voice heard today. Shout if you have to. Once you have got people’s attention you will find it quite easy to convince them that they should follow your lead. You do know where you’re going though, don’t you?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If there is something you feel you need to own up to now is the perfect time to get the matter off your chest. Friends and family have a dozen and one other things they need to take care of – making it a good day to bury bad news!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have so much positive cosmic activity working for you now that all you need to do is put a name to your dream and the universe will make it happen. Don’t limit your dreams to what you think is possible – strive for the impossible too!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t have to prove to the world that you are as tough and as ruthless as your critics and competitors. Libra is a more subtle sign than that, so show them you know how to get what you need by using your considerable brain power.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to get your point of view across to those you live and work with this weekend, because unless they understand where it is you are coming from they probably won’t be too happy about where it is you are planning to go.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to believe that you have to do everything right now, this very moment, but it isn’t true. With the sun moving through the work and wellbeing area of your chart you must pace yourself sensibly. A bit of long-term planning would help too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Everyone else may be moving at breakneck speed but you should be taking life at a more sedate pace. The sun in Taurus will bring the right opportunity your way at just the right time, so you really don’t have to push yourself too hard.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can tell that a certain person is talking so fast because they have something to hide and want to confuse you. Demand that they speak slowly and make sure you pick up on any inconsistencies in their story – of which there will be plenty.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will learn a lot today simply by listening to the conversations of people you pass in the street. You may think that acting on information you overhear is in some way immoral but it’s not. They’re allowed to speak and you’re allowed to listen!

