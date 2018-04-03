April 3: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new phase in your life began recently and if you are not yet enjoying considerable levels of success then it is only a matter of time. All things are possible if you want them enough, so ask yourself: what is it you REALLY desire?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun in your sign promises that everything will work out for the best, no matter how much short-term aggravation you have to put up with. If you feel like taking a risk or two then do so. Chances are they will pay off in a big way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart means you want to withdraw from the world and spend more time with your thoughts, and that’s no bad thing. The more thinking you do now the more success you will enjoy later on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are not entirely sure that the course of action you are about to embark on is in your best interests you must seek advice from friends and allies. They can guide you in the right direction, but first you have to ask – then you have to act.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you let those around you know what it is you desire today there is every chance that they will give it to you. Your confidence may be lacking a bit at the moment but you must not let that stop you from pursuing your dream.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will have plenty to say for yourself over the next 24 hours and most likely not everyone will be happy about it. That does not matter in the slightest. Don’t hesitate for even a moment to put your thoughts into words. Your opinions matter.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A project of some sort may be costly in the short-term but it will pay off handsomely in the long-term, so get on with it. Investments of all sorts are under positive stars, so there is no need to be cautious. But, of course, be sensible too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign will encourage you to take on your rivals at their own game. Make sure you act as if there is no doubt at all that you will win. Looking the part will take you at least halfway to success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Keep doing what you are doing on the work front and don’t listen to those who say you are on the wrong track. The truth is they are jealous of your ability and don’t really want to see you succeed. Make sure you disappoint them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are in any way creative or artistic now is the time to advertise your talents to the wider world. The more assertive and dynamic you can be today the more likely it is you will be rich and famous tomorrow . . . or the day after.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try to be more open about your feelings over the next 24 hours. It won’t be easy, not with Saturn in your sign, but according to the planets you need to release some of that anger and frustration that has been building up in recent weeks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be as carefree as you please today. Don’t let a single thing get to you. Others may say you are being irresponsible, and maybe you are, but everyone needs to let off steam once in a while. Or would you prefer to wait until you explode?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The longer you hold out for what it is you desire the more likely it is you will get it. You can be incredibly stubborn when you put your mind to it and no one will be able to break down your resolve or deflect you from your goals.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com