April 9: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must stay flexible over the coming 12 months, both in your private life and in your career. The world is changing fast and you must change with it. You don’t have to be dragged kicking and screaming into the future – you’re allowed to enjoy it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t make any hard and fast plans as the week begins because almost certainly they will have to be changed later on in the month. Just go with the flow and trust that the tide of events will wash you up some place that is to your liking.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to interpret everyday information in the worst possible light. You may be tempted to believe that the powers that be have got it in for you but nothing could be further from the truth. Your only real enemy is your overactive imagination.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may think that nothing can go wrong at the moment but while Mercury, your ruler, continues to move retrograde you cannot be sure of that fact. By all means be positive mentally but don’t make commitments you may find hard to get out of.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have big ambitions and you may be destined for the top in your chosen field of endeavour, but don’t take too much for granted. If you act in haste over the next few days you may be given the chance to repent at your leisure!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your confidence has rarely been higher but try not to get carried away with your own brilliance. The sun in Aries may put a rosy glow on your current situation but there are things going on behind the scenes that could cloud matters over the next few days.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be the sort to get emotional for no good reason but while your ruling planet Mercury is going through one of its retrograde phases there is no telling what you might do. Can you be sure that your thoughts are entirely logical?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have built up a head of steam in recent days and it is important that you keep the momentum going as the new week begins. The moment you start to slow down your energy will tail off quickly, so push yourself every chance you get.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have taken on a lot of new tasks and responsibilities over the past few weeks and no doubt you could do even more, but don’t force yourself. Aim to do two or three things really well rather than half a dozen things no better than average.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Life is suddenly hugely exciting, even though nothing of any great significance seems to have changed. What has changed, of course, is your attitude: You now feel so much more positive about your long-term prospects. You’re right to be optimistic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Even if you are the kind of Capricorn who does not like to show your feelings you can’t help but be a bit emotional now. But don’t make too many promises while you feel this way because it’s unlikely you will want to keep them all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you allow yourself to get too caught up in the rights and wrongs of the world over the next few days it could make life less enjoyable. Forget about the bigger picture and focus on how you can make a difference on a one-to-one level.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Keep your spending under control this week because if you go over the top now you are likely to regret it before the end of the month. The planets warn you may not be as well off financially as you seem to believe, so be prudent.