August 5: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Cause and effect may get a bit muddled in your thinking this year, so try not to think so much. The message of your birthday chart is that you will do more and do better if you follow your instincts. Be true to yourself and do what comes naturally.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As far as family members and loved ones are concerned you can do no wrong at the moment and when Venus moves into your opposite sign on Monday any minor disagreements you may have had will just fade away. It’s nice to be friends again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to slow down and relax for a bit. According to the planets you have reached a point of diminishing returns, where what you get out of a situation is no longer worth the effort you put in. Take the hint and take it easy this week.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Even if you are the kind of Gemini who prefers to keep your feelings to yourself you now seem desperate to let those who are important to you know how much you care for them. So speak up and tell them – there’s no need to be embarrassed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be optimistic about what life has to offer but not everyone has such a positive outlook as you, so make allowances and do what you can to cheer up those whose negativity is holding them back. There’s still plenty to smile about.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You should by now be feeling a whole lot happier about life and you will feel happier still if you make an effort to travel and get involved in lots of social activities. That smile on your face is destined to stay there for quite a while.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Times may have been tough financially of late but the planets indicate that the worst is almost over. That’s good news, of course, but it’s not an excuse to go on a spree. If you do that you could end up back where you started – deeply in debt.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your outlook will improve considerably over the next few days as Venus moves into your sign. It seems you have finally come to terms with the fact that life is too precious to waste time on fights and feuds. Save your energy for loving and laughing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make it a priority to let others know that you need some time to be by yourself. If you are not in the mood to socialize then don’t – you are under no obligation to put on a show just to please other people. Please yourself first, always.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make sure that friends and family members know what you are doing and make sure they have a part to play. You don’t have to let them in on all your secrets, of course, but if you keep them in the loop they will repay you in rewarding ways.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Venus moves into the career area of your chart tomorrow, making it so much easier to make connections with people in positions of power. Turn on the charm and don’t be afraid to approach those whose professional assistance you may need very soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It will feel as if a huge burden has been lifted from your shoulders over the next few days. Whether that is actually the case or whether it merely signals a change in your mental and emotional outlook the effect will be the same: a happier and healthier you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your passion for a person or for a project will be plain to see this week and the planets urge you to give it your all. Don’t worry that some people might be shocked by how fervent you are – that’s their fault for not getting to know you better.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com



