August 6: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday means you can expect some pretty big events to occur over the coming 12 months. But it is how you choose to react to them that will determine whether you experience them as “good” or “bad”. Avoid emotional extremes.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun in Leo gives you the power to make things happen but that does not mean you should try to make everything happen. Today’s sun-Jupiter link warns if you take on too much you could exhaust yourself – and everyone else as well!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The approaching eclipse warns you could get a bit touchy over the next few days, so promise yourself now that whatever happens you won’t get too emotional. Stay calm and treat life as a bit of a game. It’s not so far from the truth.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find it easy to reach out and make contact with people today but the planets warn you also need to keep your distance from certain individuals. This is a great time for networking and making new contacts but focus on quality rather than quantity.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to pay more attention to what you own and what you earn, and above all you need to keep your spending under control. Today’s sun-Jupiter link will encourage you to go on a spree but it must be resisted. Don’t waste your resources.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t seem to have a care in the world at the moment and the closer you get to next weekend’s eclipse in your sign the more that positive feeling will grow. View life as a wonderful journey and let the universe send wonderful things your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will need to get your head around some rather deep thoughts over the next few days. There is so much going on in your life at the moment that it may be easy to get confused, but you will find ways to keep it together.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This would be a good time to examine more deeply what it is you think you want out of life. Most of all you need to decide if the path you are currently on is still the right one for you. Don’t be afraid to ask questions of yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will get a chance to impress employers and other powerful people over the next few days and if you shine they may decide to help further your ambitions. First, of course, you must be clear in your own mind what it is you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Today’s sun-Jupiter link suggests you will get the opportunity to settle a score of some kind, but is it really worth the effort? It might be easier to forgive and forget and move on free of bad feelings. Thoughts of revenge tend to hold people back.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Why so suspicious? Why so negative? According to the planets you have very little to fear at the moment but for some strange reason think the world is against you. That is not remotely true, so lighten up and start loving your life again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you said something recently that offended a friend or family member you must expect some sort of backlash. Before things get out of control it might be wise to admit that you were in the wrong. Defuse the situation, don’t make it worse.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Steer clear of petty people today because the planets warn they will bring nothing but grief. If you feel like going off on your own for a while then do so and don’t feel in the least bit guilty about it. You need your own personal space.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com