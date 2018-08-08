August 8: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Friendships are well starred on your birthday but you need to be choosy about who you spend time with. Have fun by all means but make sure you get as much out of a relationship as you put in. Don’t let anyone feed off you emotionally or financially.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Ask others for their permission before you do anything that will affect them in some way. Don’t assume that you know what is best for them or that you have a right to change things in their name. That’s your ego talking, not common sense.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Just because you have always done something a certain way in the past does not mean you have to do it the same way now. In fact you are strongly advised to vary your approach over the next few days. Your methods have become a bit too predictable.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Nothing much will change in a physical sense today but on an emotional level you will undergo some sort of transformation. You will now look at the world not just with your eyes but with your heart as well, and that will make a huge difference.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to be more honest with people, especially if you are the kind of Cancer whose default position is keeping both your thoughts and your feelings to yourself. Don’t be afraid to open up emotionally. You have so much to offer the world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you have been holding back from saying something because you did not want to upset a friend or relative, then what happens today will leave you with no choice but to come right out with it. Chances are they won’t care in the slightest.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your cash-flow situation has begun to improve but that is not an invitation to go on a spree. If others urge you to commit yourself to a potentially costly project you are advised to turn them down. Keep your money in your pocket for now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus in your sign links with action planet Mars today, so you are strongly advised to let others know what it is you desire. This is one of the best times of the year for friendships and affairs of the heart, so be honest about your feelings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may not care very much for what a friend or loved one is doing but you must support them anyway, if only with encouraging words. Everyone is different and everyone has their own path through life, so cheer them on if you can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your confidence has rarely been higher than it is now and today’s Venus-Mars link will boost it some more with good news concerning a relationship. Don’t think that’s the end of the matter though as there are more surprises to come.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are full of ideas for the future and determined to reach the top, and the planets indicate that if you apply yourself each and every day it won’t be long before good things start coming your way. Don’t forget your friends though – help them succeed too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have been thinking of travelling or in some other way expanding your horizons now is the time to stop thinking and start doing. Venus in the most adventurous area of your chart will bring no end of opportunities to spread your wings and fly.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If a partnership of some sort survives the stresses and strains of the next 24 hours that’s a good sign, but if it falls apart that’s okay too. Sometimes you have to accept that even with the best will in the world a relationship isn’t going to work.

