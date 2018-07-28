July 28: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday means passions will run high over the coming year, and in the nicest possible way. If you get the chance to mix business and pleasure don’t hesitate. There does not have to be a line between the personal and the professional.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you thought was a fact yesterday won’t look much like a fact today but don’t let it change your outlook on life because a few weeks from now the so-called “facts” will change yet again and you may end up back where you started!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is so much confusion in your world at the moment, and in the world in general, and you are finding it hard to decide whether to move forward or back. So why not stay right where you are? Who says you have to move anywhere at all?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have something to hide you need to realize that you won’t be able to keep it under wraps forever. While Mercury is moving retrograde you may be able to get away with it for a while but sooner or later the truth will come out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may be tiresome having to spell out in words of three syllables or less what needs to be done but friends, family and work colleagues can’t seem to get their heads around the simplest of concepts. Take it slow and make sure they understand.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Yesterday’s eclipse made it abundantly clear that you may need to think again about a plan which had been progressing well. However, if you are smart you won’t make any final decisions while Mercury is moving retrograde. Give it more time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must not let anyone tell you that you don’t have what it takes to reach a certain goal or target. Most likely they know you can make a success of it but are hoping that their negativity will convince you to give up. Believe in yourself!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some of your views and opinions seem to have gone through a 180-degree turnaround over the past few days. Is this just another bout of Libra indecision, or is it something more profound? You should know by the start of next week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There are so many grey areas in your life at the moment, making it hard for you to decide whether you want to be an angel or a devil, a hare or a hound. But what is stopping you from being both? Why should life always be so divided?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have at last accepted the fact that what you were hoping for is not going to happen and that’s good because it means you are now free to pursue a different course. In time you will understand it is what the universe wants from you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to open your mind to new possibilities and realize that just because you believe certain things does not make them true. Instead of taking an extreme position in either direction why not search for the middle way? It’s there if you care to look.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be inclined to dismiss what a friend tells you this week but that would be a mistake. They can see more clearly than you what needs to be done and if you take their advice it will save you some time, and maybe some money as well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Among other things, yesterday’s eclipse made it clear that you have come to rely on a certain individual too much and need to regain your freedom of thought and of action. You are quite capable of going it alone, no matter what some people might say.

