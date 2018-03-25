March 26: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means push yourself hard over the coming 12 months but remember that even an Aries has limits. Save yourself for the tasks and tests that truly matter and try not to waste time and energy on trivial matters and trivial people.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are under no obligation to change your own plans just to please other people and anyone who tries to tell you otherwise is not a friend. You would not make those sort of demands of others, so don’t let them make them of you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There are things going on behind the scenes that will change your outlook considerably over the next few days, so don’t make any major decisions and don’t jump to conclusions. It could be you don’t know even half the real story yet.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more certain individuals say you can trust them today the more you must be on your guard. They may not be trying to deliberately mislead you, but the planets warn they don’t know as much about what’s going on as they like to make out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Opportunity will come knocking this week and you must not hesitate to grab it with both hands. The only problem you may face is that you get so many interesting offers that you can’t make up your mind which one to go for. Be decisive.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more effort you have put into something the more reluctant you will be to give up on it, but you have no choice in the matter. The path you are on won’t lead you where you most need to go, so turn back and then take a different route.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try to control your feelings and not kick up a fuss if someone you thought you could trust lets you down today – it’s just not worth the effort. Life will only be an ordeal if you make it an ordeal, so sit back and enjoy the passing parade.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Avoid the temptation to point out the holes in a friend’s plans today because they won’t take kindly to being made to look silly. No matter how carefully you choose your words they will react in a negative manner, so you might as well stay quiet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You do best when you have a fixed aim in mind and a plan that will get you from where you are now to where you want to be, so stick with what you know and don’t play it by ear. You can be too adventurous for your own good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Do you tell someone what they want to hear or what they need to hear? Being an honest sort of person you most often take the latter route but today, if no other day, that may not be such a good idea. Keep it sweet for them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no point pretending to be something you are not because others will see through your act with ease. Whatever it is you are working on you must be true to your nature and deal with it the way you know best. It will go fine.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t have to try too hard today, at home, socially or in your working environment, but that does not mean you don’t have to try at all. Relax and deal with issues as and when they arise. Your easygoing brilliance will see you through.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is a great time for making plans but remember that the best plans are those that are flexible and can easily be changed. Making plans is one thing but carrying them out is another thing entirely. Adapt, survive – and thrive!

