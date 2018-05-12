May 12: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Everything in life happens when it is supposed to happen, even though it may not seem that way at the time. What happens over the coming year has been cosmically designed to teach you the lessons you need to learn, so embrace every moment of it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As mind planet Mercury squares up to Mars, your ruler, today you may be inclined to worry a bit. However, other cosmic influences promise there is still so much to look forward to, provided you make a conscious effort to always think and act positive.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stop worrying and start living! That, in a nutshell, is the message of the stars for you now and if you take it to heart there is no limit to what you can accomplish over the coming few months. Life is good and about to get even better.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may know, or think you know, what you are capable of but you need to know what your limits are too. It’s great that you believe in yourself to such a high degree but don’t let that blind you to reality. Some things may still be beyond you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Let other people have the last word this weekend, especially on the work front where colleagues and even employers could be more argumentative than usual. You don’t want to waste precious time and energy on quarrels of no immediate consequence.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Others will go out of their way to pick holes in your plans over the next 48 hours and you should go out of your way to ignore them. They can be as antagonistic as they like but there is nothing they can actually do to hold you back.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to let other people’s negativity rub off on you. They can choose to see everything as a disaster or a tragedy if they so wish but you are under no obligation to follow their lead. Feel good about yourself and about life in general.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Check the small print carefully before putting pen to paper today because a challenging Mars-Mercury link warns that others may not be as honest as you. If you don’t benefit from a deal as much as they do then give it a miss.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more someone tries to coerce you into doing something you are not 100 per cent sure is in your best interests the more determined you must be to reject it. You don’t have to play their game by their rules – you are free to do as you please.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your head may be full of big ideas but not all of them will be practical, so don’t get carried away. Before turning any of those ideas into action make sure you know what the outcome is likely to be. Don’t be careless and put your future at risk.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A friend or loved one will say something unkind about you today but don’t take it to heart. Almost certainly it’s because they are a bit careless in their choice of words, not because they want to hurt your feelings. Don’t be so touchy!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have nothing to prove and everything to look forward to, so don’t make too much of an effort today to show people what you can do. If they don’t know by now they probably never will, so there is not much point trying to impress them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone you don’t usually get along with slaps you on the back and tells you what a great guy you are most likely they are after something. Act cool and don’t give them any reason to think you believe what they say. Why should you care anyway?