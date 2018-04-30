May 2: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Saturn link on your birthday suggests there will be times over the coming year when you find it hard to understand people who are either much younger or much older than you. That’s okay. So long as there is mutual respect you’ll do okay.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are under no obligation to work yourself into the ground merely to assist other people. The planets warn that some of those you work with see you as the go-to option for getting things done, which is nice, but you don’t have to do it all!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The way you deal with people who are below you on the leadership ladder now will be the way those above you on the ladder treat you later on. Approach everyone you work alongside with respect and you will get respect in return.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you do not like the way things are developing in a particular area or environment then make your excuses and leave. It may seem as if you are abandoning the struggle but what’s the point of struggling when you are the only one doing it?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you fall out with a partner or work colleague over the next 24 hours there could be serious consequences further down the line, so strive to stay on good terms with everyone, even those who act in ways guaranteed to drive you crazy!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

People in positions of authority can be a real pain at times and the planets warn that one particular individual is pushing you close to the edge. Take a step back and imagine what the consequences might be if you start a fight. It’s not worth it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do you care whose toes you tread on? Probably not. However, if you get too aggressive today you could make matters much worse than they need to be, so think before you act and, where possible, avoid people with extra large feet!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not care what other people think or say about you but when they actually do something that goes against your interests you must take swift and decisive action. Just be careful you don’t hit out at the wrong person and spark an unnecessary feud.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are entitled to your opinion and you are entitled to express it as often and as loudly as you like. Keep that thought in mind today when those who disagree with your social or political views try to shut you up. Shout even louder!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will get quite angry today if certain people refuse to do as you say. Rather than losing your temper though wouldn’t it be smarter to find out why they don’t want to co-operate? Could it be they dislike your imperious attitude? Give it some thought.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no reason at all why you should make allowances for people who deliberately drag their feet but you do need to be lenient with those who cannot keep up because it is genuinely beyond them. Find other, slower ways you can work together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have never been one to change your viewpoint merely because others say you should, so what makes you think those you disagree with will change their outlook to suit you? Try to understand that they are not mad or bad, just different.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may find yourself at odds with people you usually get along with quite well today. So long as you don’t make a big deal of it you will soon be the best of friends again, so calm down and don’t take your differences too seriously.

Discover more about yourself at sal lybrompton.com