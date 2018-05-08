May 8: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Authority figures of one sort or another will at times give you a hard time over the next 12 months but you are not the sort to buckle under pressure. It may in fact inspire you to be even more outspoken and antagonistic, and that’s a good thing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Resist the urge to pry into other people’s private affairs. If you let your curiosity get the better of you chances are you will cause bad feelings among those who have something to hide. Who says you have a right to know what that something is?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have taken on so many new things in recent weeks that there is no way you can do justice to them all. Which means you need to be ruthless with yourself. Identify the three projects that mean the most to you and give them 100 per cent.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make sure you know what will be expected of you before agreeing to get involved in a task of some kind. It may look like a lot of fun now but what about later on when you are having to devote so much time and energy to it?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If a friend or work colleague wants to make an issue of something you think is of only minor importance you must let them know that you have no intention of wasting your time on it. Let them complain all they want, you have bigger fish to fry.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can make the facts of a situation fit your assumptions if you squeeze them enough but why would you want to do that when it would take you even further away from the truth? Deal with reality as it is, not how you wish it to be.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may desperately want to kick-start a project that seems to be going nowhere but don’t be too hasty. It could be the reason you cannot get it off the ground is because the concept itself is flawed in some way. It could be time for a rethink.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t force yourself to do things you don’t really want to do today or you could pay for it later in the week. You may be strong mentally right now but physically you need to be careful. Stay in your comfort zone, at least for the time being.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Even a Scorpio has to take a back seat once in a while and with Jupiter in your sign going through one of its retrograde phases you may have no choice but to be a follower rather than a leader today. You’ll make up for it later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t waste time on small talk today. Every minute and every second is precious and must be made use of. Focus on what is truly important and ignore those who try to distract you – they are just scared you will outshine them, and you will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you possibly can you must say only nice things about other people today, even people you do not remotely like, because if you let your true feelings show it could cause all sorts of problems. Put on an act and pretend you love everyone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem reluctant to take advantage of an opportunity that most people would give their right arm for. You need to get over the feeling that you do not deserve to do well while others are doing poorly. Your own needs must always come first.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may be worrying that your efforts to win over a certain individual don’t seem to be working but that’s life. Believe it or not some people are immune to your charms, most likely because they are totally lacking in charm themselves. Forget about them.

