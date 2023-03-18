Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is no better time for a fresh start than on your birthday and Mercury’s influence will guide your thinking and make it easy for you to envision what the coming year could look like if your plans work out for the best – and they will.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With Mercury moving into your birth sign you will enjoy levels of mental energy that make even the most daunting of tasks look easy. Find ways to resolve problems that other people are not equipped to deal with, and watch your reputation soar.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may want to be open and honest with someone but you also know it will be better for them in the long-term if you hide the truth, at least for the time being. Unlike you they don’t possess the mental strength to handle difficult facts.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be impatient with someone who does not share your vision for the future but that does not mean your friendship must end. On the contrary, you can use their different outlook on life to keep your own views from straying too off-centre.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are going to dream then you might as well dream big. With both the sun and Mercury moving into the career area of your chart this week your ideas, while a touch outrageous, are sure to impress employers and people in positions of power.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

One of the best times of the year for getting things done is beginning. Are you ready? For truly great results you need a clear idea of what your overall goal is going to be and how you intend to reach it on a step-by-step basis. Get thinking.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the more secretive areas of your chart means you must stay tight-lipped about a project that could make a lot of money. Rivals sense you are on to a good thing and will do everything they can to get rich at your expense.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As both the sun and Mercury move into your opposite sign over the next few days it’s time to get serious about relationships that you have been toying with up until now. Where both romance and business are concerned there can be no more messing around.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the work area of your chart will encourage you to push yourself harder and get more done over the coming week, but don’t overdo it. Scorpio is a sign that easily goes to extremes, so strive to be aware of the consequences of your actions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

All things will be possible for you over the next few days but that does not mean you are obliged to do everything! Your time and your energy are precious, so don’t waste them on trivial activities and trivial people. Always keep your standards high.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Not everyone thinks and feels the same way as you and the quicker you come to terms with that fact the easier it will be to deal with people who annoy you. They are who they are and you are who you are – and the world keeps turning!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Under no circumstances must you listen to those who say you should stick with what you know rather than try something new. The more adventurous you allow yourself to be this week the more likely it is you will find something that truly inspires you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you always valued highly will disappear from your life over the next few days but don’t be sorry to see it go. What comes in to replace it will be many times better and will immediately feel as if it has been a part of you forever.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com