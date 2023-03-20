Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto’s influence on your birthday means you won’t doubt for a single moment that what you are doing is right and that you will win in the end. Whatever good things come your way this year no one will be able to deny they are well deserved.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Now the sun is moving into your birth sign there can be no more excuses – you can and you must get your act together and take control of the way your life unfolds. Your natural Aries energy means nothing can stop you if you apply yourself – so do it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart is at a peak now, so you cannot expect to get everything your own way. Keep telling yourself there is nothing to fear and that you are strong enough to overcome all challenges, and you will.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is so much positive activity in the friendship area of your chart at the moment that you are likely to get social invitations from all directions. You cannot possibly say “yes” to them all, so attend only those events that further your loftiest ambitions.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to make a name for yourself and move up in the world now is the time to stop thinking about it and start doing those things that can make it happen. Trust in your own abilities and sell your vision to the world with passion.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What you learn today may clash with your personal opinions but you must not ignore it. A lot of what you think you believe is based on half truths at best, so make a commitment to follow the facts, even if they lead in some uncomfortable directions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will only get where you most want to go if you are prepared to make sacrifices of a personal nature. The time has come to embrace the kind of changes that can make a genuine difference – it won’t be easy but it needs to be done.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you have been trying to keep secret will become public knowledge over the next few days. The good news is it won’t be anywhere near as embarrassing as you feared and the even better news is you will no longer be inclined to hide it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The message of the stars today is that you have been wasting your precious energy on projects that are of no importance and on people who cannot help you in any substantial way. It’s time for a rethink, followed by a reset of your long-term goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the sun joins Jupiter in the most dynamic area of your chart today your confidence will soar and you will believe with all your heart that success is within touching distance. Set your sights on the stars and ignore those who say you are flying too high.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more others demand to know why you have made certain decisions the more you must tell them to mind their own business – but nicely, of course. They have no right to quiz you about your affairs, so don’t waste time and energy listening to them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you turn on the charm today you can win others round to your way of thinking. Cosmic activity in the communications area of your chart will make it ridiculously easy to get your own way and, yes, you can and you must take advantage of that fact.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

All some people seem to care about is the bottom line – how much profit they can make – but you have other priorities and must put those first no matter how much others try to dissuade you. Yes, money talks, but you don’t always have to listen.

