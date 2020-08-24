Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Saturn link on your birthday means there will be plenty of challenges to get your teeth into over the coming year. That might sound a touch ominous but you are at your best when you have to work hard for what you want most from life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t find it hard to let your feelings show as the new week begins but be warned – there could be consequences. Others are more likely to respond in ways that benefit you if you make an effort to stay calm in trying situations.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There are so many things that need to be done and you may be tempted to throw yourself at them 100 per cent until they are finished. You may succeed, but at what cost? Do you want to spend the rest of the week recovering from exhaustion?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Friends and colleagues could find you a bit pushy today, though you will be so wrapped up in what you are doing that you may not notice the effect you have on other people. You’ll notice it later though if they refuse to back your efforts!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be careful not to come on too strong today, especially on the work front where you could easily fall foul of people in positions of authority. Even if you are right in principle the important thing to remember is that they hold all the power.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will be in a positive frame of mind today and that’s good because the planets warn there could be one or two minor setbacks along the way. Take what happens in your considerable stride and remind yourself constantly that life is supposed to be fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you get involved in a war of words at the start of the week the bad feeling could linger until the end of the week and beyond. No matter how stupid some of the things you hear, let it pass over your head. You don’t have to react.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You should not give up on a relationship just because it is causing you problems. If it was worth starting – and it was – then it is worth rescuing, and if you demonstrate how eager you are to improve things today the universe will make it happen for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Resist the urge to change your methods and routines over the next few days. You may feel trapped and unable to make progress but that’s just the surface situation. On a deeper level things are beginning to shift, and very soon you’ll be speeding ahead again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Moderation is always a good idea but today it is absolutely essential. With energy planet Mars at odds with Saturn there is a danger you could run smack bang into some kind of wall if you push too hard or move too fast. You’re not indestructible Sag.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone in a position of authority will encourage you to take on more responsibility and be more of a leader than a follower, but not everyone will be happy that you seem to be on the way up. Expect negative tactics from rivals and others who envy your success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to worry so much about small, unimportant things. One of the skills you were born with is an ability to stand back from what is going on around you and recognize what the bigger picture looks like. You’ve been neglecting that skill lately.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some of the more realistic areas of your chart are highlighted at the moment, which means you won’t have much time for people who wander through life not knowing what they want. Maybe if they lack meaning you should try to find it for them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com