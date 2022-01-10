Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your affections will be jumping all over the place this year, which is most likely a sign that you need to make changes to the way you relate to people both at home and at work. Aim to treat everyone you meet with the same high level of respect.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Quit worrying about a mistake you made in the dim and distant past. Everyone else has forgotten about it, so why haven’t you? If you still feel guilty for what happened just make sure you make a better job of things next time.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not see eye-to-eye with a work colleague today but don’t overreact and start a feud about it because it’s really not that important. There are still plenty of matters you do agree on, so focus on those over the next 24 hours.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be holding on to a viewpoint or opinion that has clearly outlived its usefulness and what occurs today will remind you there are better options. Geminis generally like being at the head of things, so bring your ideas up to date.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Despite recent delays and setbacks there is still plenty of time to get a creative or artistic project off the ground, so put everything else out of your mind for a while and focus on what really inspires you. It will inspire other people too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to get tough and let a friend or colleague know that the free ride they’ve been on is well and truly over. As from today you will be demanding that they give 100 per cent in all situations, not just the ones they profit from.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means accept a social invitation of some sort but don’t forget this is set to be a busy week workwise. If you enjoy yourself too much this evening your head may be a little foggy tomorrow and mistakes will be easier to make.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The important thing as the week begins is that you follow your instincts, no matter how illogical they may seem. If you listen to other people, especially those who urge you to play safe, you may soon be kicking yourself for the chances you missed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your communication skills are such that you will be able to convince almost anyone of almost anything today. The only danger is that you may already have convinced yourself of something that isn’t true. Beware self-deception both at home and at work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something your mind has struggled with of late will come easier to you now and soon you will find yourself teaching other people how to get their heads round the situation. Point them in the right direction but let them work it out for themselves from there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Inspiration will come at you from all directions over the next few days but you can’t possibly follow up each and every opportunity, so be selective and go for those that improve your life on an emotional level as well as the physical and financial.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone in a position of authority goes out of their way to be nice to you today don’t allow yourself to get suspicious. Yes, they will want something from you but the planets suggest they will be more than happy to give you something big in return.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Everything that occurs in life is part of the grand cosmic design, and once you get your head round that fact your existence won’t be such a struggle. What happens today may, on the surface, seem like a setback but if you look deeper you’ll see something astounding.

