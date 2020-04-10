Your daily horoscope: April 10

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There are a lot of cheats and tricksters out there and you must keep your wits about you so you can avoid them over the coming 12 months. Also, don’t allow emotional factors to influence what you have to decide about money. Be rational in the extreme.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Things have been going so well for you lately that even some of your friends have started to feel a bit resentful. Why should you have all the luck? Make an effort to keep others sweet by using a little of your good fortune to help them win too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The message of the stars today is that you should never gamble with what you value most. You may think you are the luckiest person alive but one small mistake could bring it all crashing down. If you want times to stay good then take nothing for granted.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you need to understand Gemini is that most things work out for the best in the end. Even so-called “bad” things are simply strands in the vast tapestry of life, so don’t beat yourself up if something you did was not good enough. It has its cosmic place too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A friend in need will take up a large slice of your time today, but you are advised to do what you can for them with all your strength and all your heart. Were the other things you had planned for the day of any greater significance? Probably not.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must not – repeat, not – take sides or play favourites over the next 24 hours, even if someone you have feelings for seems to be getting the worst of a competitive situation. Your reputation for fairness is more important than if they win or lose.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are being far too serious about something which, in the greater scheme of things, is of only minor importance, so lighten up and start smiling again. It would help, of course, if you make a point of avoiding people who are all doom and gloom.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may seem as if someone is trying to undermine your efforts but the planets indicate they actually want to help you – it’s just that they don’t really know how best to go about it. Don’t get angry with them Libra, work with them instead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter how annoying some people may be you must not allow them to provoke you. Stay calm and refuse to raise your voice or show any sign that they are getting to you. Eventually they will go away and annoy someone else, and that’s your victory.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You are cosmically advised to take a light-hearted attitude to whatever happens over the next 24 hours. It may be somewhat annoying but it’s not that important – in fact it’s more likely to be a bit of a farce. Human beings can be so silly at times.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to do a bit of serious thinking about a relationship that has brought you a lot of pleasure but also a certain amount of pain. Can you change it so the pain goes away? Or should you ditch it once and for all? Only you can decide.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

After the frantic events of the past few days you will need to catch your breath. With the sun moving through the most communicative area of your chart the pace of life will pick up again over the weekend, so get what rest you can today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you find yourself in possession of sensitive information today you are strongly advised to keep it to yourself. It may be tempting to gossip but if you let even one person know what you know then very soon everyone will know – and your name will be mud.

