IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing on your birthday is that you resolve to get past a tendency to see opportunities as obstacles. Promise yourself that as from today you’ll use even the “bad” things that happen as signposts to getting the most out of life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may find it hard to communicate with people you don’t know very well today but you must try because it is only by exchanging information that you will be made aware of new opportunities. You may not enjoy small talk but make the effort anyway.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You’re on top of the world now the sun is moving through your sign but don’t get carried away. Above all, don’t make promises you won’t be able to keep. Even if it gets you out of a hole today you could find yourself in a bigger one tomorrow.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have a duty to point out to a friend where they’ve been going wrong but do so in a way that does not break their spirit. You can be rather blunt at times and today’s cosmic picture calls for tact rather than unnecessary rudeness.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As one of the zodiac’s water signs your moods can swing wildly from one extreme to the other, but now the sun is moving through one of the better areas of your chart that won’t be so much of a problem. Don’t let little things get to you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart makes it easier to reach out to those you work with. Even if you are the boss – and Leos often are – you must take other people’s ideas into account rather than just fire off a string of orders.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to be aware of the fact that there are people out there who will happily get rich at your expense if you give them half a chance. Be helpful by all means but be on the lookout for the kind of sweet talk you know is insincere.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Are you enjoying what you are working on? If not then it may be time for a change. Current cosmic activity makes it easy to break camp and move to some place where your real talents can shine – and where you will be better rewarded.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be eager to show the world what you are capable of but with the sun moving through your opposite sign you are more likely to succeed in that aim if you do it as part of a team. To put it bluntly: Don’t be such a loner!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

In typical Sagittarius fashion you will hear what you want to hear today and ignore the stuff that does not fit your worldview. Don’t be surprised to find yourself falling behind some of your rivals. What advantage do they have over you? They know how to listen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be eager to push ahead with your career and creative plans but don’t be in too much of a rush. Make sure you are clear in your mind what your long-term ambitions are going to be – and what routes you will be taking to reach them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This could be a stressful time for you where family matters are concerned but the good news is you have what it takes to deal with each and every challenge that comes your way. Act as if nothing fazes you. Pretend you enjoy a good crisis.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t have to be so self-controlled. You don’t have to act as if you are on top of every situation. Yours is a sign that fares best when you allow yourself to be blown by the breeze, so react to events rather than try to direct them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com