Your daily horoscope: April 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Disruptions and challenges are likely over the coming six months, but if you roll up your sleeves and get stuck into them the six months after that will be fantastic. Remember too that every cloud has a silver lining. Even so-called “bad” things can turn out good.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s quite likely you will be torn between two equally attractive offers today, and it’s just as likely you can’t have them both. In which case you need to make a decision – and make it fast because you are not the only one being considered.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Because tomorrow’s full moon takes place in your opposite sign of Scorpio you must expect partnership matters to get a bit tense. Try not to fall out with people you usually get along with. And if you do fall out, say “sorry” at the earliest opportunity.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have been pushing yourself hard of late and could do with a rest, but you will only get it if you insist on doing less for other people. No matter how much they may flatter or threaten you, let them know that, this time, they are on their own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The upcoming full moon takes place in the most creative area of your chart, so it won’t be hard to find ways to release all that tension that has been building up. Others won’t be so lucky though, so expect the odd tantrum or two!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If a loved one has been less than responsive of late it’s because they are dealing with emotional issues that you know nothing about. Telling them to “snap out of it” won’t change a thing. You could try being a bit more sympathetic.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your ability to work out what makes other people tick will come in handy today as friends and loves ones and work colleagues appear to be guided merely by their mood swings. If you can, help them. But if you can’t help them, keep your distance.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A financial decision of some kind will need to be made today. Do you buy or do you sell? Do you cash in now or do you leave your money where it is? Only you can make that decision and, once you have made it, you must stick with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The approaching full moon in your sign means it’s unlikely you will see eye-to-eye with a friend or family member today. It doesn’t have to put a strain on your relationship though. It isn’t a life-or-death disagreement, so keep smiling.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how hard you try to hold in your feelings today they are sure to get out, and that’s really for the best. If you keep certain emotions, especially negative emotions, locked inside you they are sure to grow worse, so go on … explode!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

All eyes will be on you today and it may not be a comfortable feeling. It’s not that you have something to hide but you would prefer not to have so many people watching your every move. But that’s what you get when your moves are so great!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Upheavals on the work front are likely over the next few days but from those upheavals something good will arise. A certain amount of challenge, even chaos, can be positive in that it creates new opportunities. Be ready and willing to take advantage of them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Not everyone will be happy with what occurs today and tomorrow but you will be. While others are running here, there and everywhere believing the sky is about to fall you will see the bigger picture and find the whole thing rather amusing.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com