Your daily horoscope: April 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must not be vague about your ambitions. Make a point of defining precisely what it is you wish to accomplish in life, then draw up a plan that will take you from where you are now to where you most want to be. After that it should be easy.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Yes, some of your dreams have taken a bit of a knock of late but it’s not the end of the world so keep smiling and keep striving. As one opportunity ends so another will present itself, but you won’t see it if you’re looking in the wrong direction.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are no longer at the mercy of events – well, not to the extent that you were before – and are no doubt looking for ways to express yourself. Don’t do the same sort of things all over again, do something a bit different, maybe even a touch outrageous!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point worrying about things you cannot change, so put whatever is causing so much anxiety out of your mind and focus on something you can use your intelligence and ingenuity to influence. Always be positive and always look forward.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how bad a crisis situation appears to be you must not let it worry you personally. In the greater scheme of things what seems so important now will one day be viewed as of minor significance, so why not make that one day today?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may annoy you that certain people are getting emotionally worked up about something that does not mean much to you, but try to see the situation from their point of view. It could be they have a lot more to lose, so maybe show some sympathy?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As usual you have taken on too much work and, as usual, you are now wishing you had learned the art of saying “no”. Order your tasks in terms of importance and work through them one by one. In the meantime, don’t agree to do anything more!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you want to get things done over the next few days you will have to offer to meet partners and colleagues halfway. That should not be difficult for someone with your talent for compromise, and you have a proven track record for reliability.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have made an error of some kind then you would be wise to own up to it now. If you leave it even a day or two you may find that people are not so forgiving. Everyone makes mistakes from time to time – no one expects you to be perfect.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If an offer seems too good to be true then give it a miss. Always listen to your inner voice and always act on what it tells you, because it is the link between your conscious mind and a greater reality – a reality that may be more real than this one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This is a good time for both creative activities and affairs of the heart, and if you can find ways to link the two over the next few days it could be one of the happiest periods of the year. What you do with others will bring untold joy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your logic circuits seem to be all over the place at the moment and cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart suggests things won’t return to normal for quite a while. Looking back, you may wonder how you got it so wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be sad that a partnership of friendship has come to an end but don’t dwell on it. If you can free your mind from the negative effects of regret then you will also free up space for more good things, and people, to come into your life.

