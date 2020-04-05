Your daily horoscope: April 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What would you be in life if you could wave a magic wand and make it happen? Keep that vision at the forefront of your mind, because you have inside you the power to make your dream come alive. Just make sure it’s what you truly want though.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You could find yourself at odds with an authority figure this week and even if you are convinced that you are in the right you are sure to come off second best if you push the matter too hard. Sometimes the only sensible course of action is to back off.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Focus your mind on a single goal and keep pushing until you have reached it. No matter what other interesting events may be going on around you the only thing that matters is that you prove to yourself you can go the distance. You’ve got what it takes.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Can you keep a secret? Hopefully you can because the planets warn if you let slip information that is not yours to give away – and which you may not be at liberty to know yourself – the consequences could be dire. Keep those lips zipped Gemini!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It may seem as if the world is against you but that’s far from the truth. What is true though is that some people you interact with have no time for small talk. They have a job to do, so help them do it or get out of the way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you look and act confident this week there is not much that can harm you. It may be that you have to bluff your way through a task that you actually know little about but you’ve done that enough times in the past to be an expert at it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Each way you turn this week there will be someone who wants to challenge you. Rather than take it as a sign that you may be unpopular, take it as a sign that you are the standard by which everyone else measures themselves. Keep that standard high.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you hear on the grapevine this week will give you all sorts of ideas about how you can profit from what is not yet common knowledge. The key to success is not always about being best or being smartest, sometimes it’s just about being first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You always find it hard to keep your opinions to yourself, and with Jupiter linked to Pluto in the communications area of your chart you will have your say even if it turns everyone against you. You don’t care about being unpopular, you care about being right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point being hard on yourself if you have made some kind of mistake. You’re only human after all and being human it’s inevitable that you will sometimes get things wrong. But don’t get the same thing wrong twice – that’s unforgiveable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A hugely powerful Jupiter-Pluto link in your sign will bring to the fore a passion you may have kept hidden from everyone. You have now reached the point where thinking about it is no longer enough – you have to act quickly and maybe ruthlessly too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

To others it may appear as if you are as self-assured as always, but inside your thoughts and feelings are all over the place. You need to get a grip on them Aquarius, and soon. Is what’s upsetting you of genuine importance? Probably not.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A friendship is about to move to another level, one at which it is no longer enough just to be on the same wavelength – you need to start working on some serious projects. Together you can make things happen that improve hundreds or even thousands of lives.

