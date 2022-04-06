IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to take time out from your busy schedule to get to know yourself on a deeper level. Life is not just about getting ahead in your career or being socially popular – it’s about finding and creating love as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Recent events may have forced you to slow down and take stock of where you are and what you are doing but it won’t be long before you are moving full steam ahead again. Your rightful place is, and always will be, in the fast lane of life.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Group activities of all kinds will go well for you now that Venus is moving through the friendship area of your chart. Don’t hide yourself away where you cannot be seen – get out and about and show everyone what star quality looks like.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a great deal of positive activity in the career area of your chart at the moment but it is not the kind that makes you assertive. Your instincts are telling you that co-operation is the key to success, so strive to make allies rather than enemies.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in your fellow water sign of Pisces is encouraging you to let go of doubts and fears and follow your heart wherever it might lead you. Exotic people and unusual events are about to reveal opportunities you never knew existed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If a friend gives you some inside information today you would be a fool not to make use of it. Choose your moment carefully then apply what they tell you in a way that results in a healthy profit. No, it’s not immoral, it’s just business.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Partnerships of all kinds are under brilliant stars now Venus has joined Jupiter and Neptune in your opposite sign. What you do for friends and colleagues will be done for you in return, so be generous and delight in other people’s success as well as your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Any minor worries you might have about your wellbeing should disappear over the next 24 hours. Even if you don’t feel 100 per cent you must continue to believe that you are on the mend physically, mentally and emotionally. A positive outlook is a must.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

So many good things are taking place in your life at the moment that you may be getting suspicious. Is the universe setting you up for a fall? Are enemies pretending to be your friends? You can and you must get past that kind of negative thinking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Family matters are under very good stars at the moment, so take the time and make the effort to connect with loved ones and those more distant relatives you may not have seen for a while. Let them know they still mean the world to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your way with words will get you everything you want over the next 24 hours but that does not mean everything you get will be good for you. Be selective in your desires and always put quality before quantity. Embrace the idea that less is more.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

New ways to make money will occur to you over the next few days and if your brain is switched on you could make a financial killing. Be true to your generous nature and make sure friends and family members share in your good fortune.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Venus, planet of emotional and material values, has now joined Jupiter and Neptune in your sign, bringing the best qualities of your nature to the fore. Your ability to connect with all kinds of people will make you the No. 1 pick on everyone’s guest list.

