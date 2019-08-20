Your daily horoscope: August 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must let friends and colleagues and loved ones know what it is you are hoping to achieve over the coming 12 months. Don’t think that by revealing your plans you in some way diminish them because if anything the opposite is true – you increase the possibilities.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Get your act together and tackle a chore that you have been putting off for days, weeks, maybe even months. The planets indicate if you make an effort now you won’t have to work so hard later in the week when there are more important things to do.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you need to say something of a delicate nature then speak up and get it over with. Friends and loved ones will appreciate your honesty, even if they are also a touch offended by what you tell them. Get it over with and then move on.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must – repeat, must – check the small print when dealing with matters related to your work, business and financial situation. The more money there is involved the more you should be on your guard. Trust is not something you can afford right now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your mind seems to be on the go from dawn until dusk and while in a way that is a good thing it can also be tiring, so if you get a chance to relax today you should take it. Do something that does not require a lot of brain power!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will deal with some kind of crisis with a minimum of fuss and bother today. Those around you will be amazed at how easily you manage to stay calm, but what they won’t know is the effort it takes – you would much prefer to rant and rave!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you meet socially over the next few days will inspire you to be more positive in your creative aims. They can see what others cannot – that your ideas are so good that, if you make full use of them, your long-term success is guaranteed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Keep your head and refuse to panic. It may seem as if the ground beneath your feet is about to give way but that is most likely because other people are making things look and sound worse than they really are. The world is fine, and so are you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Stand up for what you believe and don’t let anyone shout you down or shut you down. You have every right to express your viewpoint and should take the opportunity to do so over the next few days. Tell the world what’s on your mind – loudly!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you plan ahead now there will be fewer obstacles to overcome later on. That applies to all areas of your life but in particular to your career where it is of the utmost importance that you know where you are going, and how you intend to get there.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you want to change your life in radical ways then now is the time to get serious about it. Cosmic activity in one of the more positive areas of your chart will inspire you to be the best that you can be – and then you’ll inspire others too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must not waste time on things of no importance. This is a good time to visualize where you would like to be a year or even five years from now, so get your thinking cap on, ignore petty distractions, and start making plans – BIG plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s not wrong to dream but it is wrong to fantasize about things you can never have. If you waste time on outrageous thoughts today it will not just be frustrating but could also persuade you to believe that the world is conspiring against you – and it isn’t!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com