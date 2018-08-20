Your daily horoscope: August 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may prefer to trust what people tell you rather than be doubtful or cynical but your birthday chart warns you must check facts and figures for yourself. Hopefully your honesty will be matched by their honesty but you can’t take that for granted.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to dwell on minor problems to such an extent that you build them up in your mind to major levels. In the greater scheme of things everything is progressing exactly as it should, so stop worrying and start smiling. Find reasons to be happy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It seems you have been so busy pointing out the mistakes other people have made that you somehow overlooked the fact that you’ve made a few of your own. Look in the mirror today and be honest about what you see. Then start making changes.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no need to rush things today, not even if there is a task that needs to be done as quickly as possible. Quality is always more important than quantity and you will somehow find the time you need to make a good job of it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Life is too short to waste time worrying about who is for you and who is against you, so put that kind of nonsense out of your head and follow your heart wherever it leads you. Act with confidence and in time even your critics will love you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone you thought was a friend will try to take advantage of your generous nature either today or tomorrow and you won’t be too pleased about it. But don’t get angry. In fact, if you can, give them what it is they desire. Rise above pettiness.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Yes, you have a way with words, but before you open your mouth today you should think long and hard about what you are going to say. How you say it will be important, too. If you must be critical add a dash of praise as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to push yourself extra hard today – especially if you have a deadline to meet – but the planets warn that might not be a good idea. Start the week at a leisurely pace and build up speed as you go along. Deadlines can wait.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may seem as if everyone but you has been having fun of late, but don’t worry about it. By the time the sun moves in your favour again on Thursday you will be the one with a smile on your face and the wind in your hair!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s quite likely that you will encounter fierce opposition to what you intend to do today but don’t let that stop you. Keep your eye on the prize and keep moving relentlessly forward. Don’t stop for anyone, not even those you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This should be a good week for you socially but there is a danger you could spend far too much money on luxury items and have to cut back on essentials later on. There are ways to have fun without breaking the bank – well, your bank at least.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your powers of persuasion are high at the moment, so if there are things that you need don’t hesitate to let others know about it. Nothing comes for free, of course, but if you ask nicely there is a very good chance you will get a sizeable discount.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to let your excitement for a new plan or project show today, because you need time to get it off the ground properly before other people start getting involved. You will get more done over the next 24 hours if you mainly work alone.

