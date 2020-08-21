Your daily horoscope: August 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Rely on no one’s judgment but your own over the coming year. You already know what it is you should be doing with your life, so don’t let others confuse you with their conflicting ideas. Trust your inner voice, and act on what it tells you with passion.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not be one for doing the daily chores but you will be expected to chip in and do your fair share today. Some of it may be mind-numbingly boring but help out with a smile on your face anyway. The universe will reward you for it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have a reputation for being sensible and practical – predictable even – but over the next few days you will get the chance to change that. If an opportunity to do something dramatic and daring comes your way don’t avoid it, embrace it!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Ultimately we all create our own “luck” in life by the thoughts and feelings we allow to guide us, so if something has not worked out the way you expected try questioning your own attitude. A more positive outlook could lead to beneficial changes.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The pace of life will pick up over the next few days, so get both your body and your mind ready to step up a gear. Don’t worry if you feel tired or jaded, because once you start moving your energy levels will soar – and so will you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If something seems to be stuck you should stop trying to move it and focus on something else for a while. Sometimes even a Leo finds it difficult to get ahead through force of personality, so give yourself a break and let the universe do it for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have so much to look forward to and there are so many new opportunities coming your way. So why are you still hung up on the past? Draw a mental line in the sand and refuse to allow your thoughts to go back across it. Never look back.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something that seemed so difficult to deal with yesterday will be the easiest thing in the world to resolve today. The issue itself may be exactly the same as before but your mind will shift so you can see it in a more positive light.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you find yourself at odds with someone in a position of authority you are strongly advised to let them have the last word. Even if you are convinced they don’t know what they are talking about it will pay you to back off a bit. Think strategically.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No, you are not at the mercy of events, although if you allow yourself to think that way it may appear to you as if you are. Always believe you are master of your fate, or at least act that way even if your mind still doesn’t quite “get it”.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you expect the best today you will surely get it, of that there is no doubt at all. As the cosmic picture begins to change in your favor the events you experience will align themselves more with your thoughts, so think well of yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The world is full of opportunities, so why are you so reluctant to act? Maybe it’s because you have allowed yourself to sink into a negative frame of mind, the kind where you cannot see meaning in anything. Snap out of it – meaning is what you make of it!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be smart and let a trusted friend or relative in on your thoughts today. With luck they will ease your fears and help you understand that you don’t have to face life’s trials and tribulations on your own. Your strength is in your togetherness.

