Your daily horoscope: August 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be hugely ambitious, and that’s good, but you also need to recognize that you won’t always be able to get your own way. Try being a bit more laidback about your career goals this year. There are so many other ways you can enjoy yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone tries to take liberties with you today you must not let them get away with it. Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your standing in the world demands that you talk and act tough. Your reputation depends on it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you lock horns with someone who turns out to be bigger or better connected than you today it may pay you to back off a bit and let them know it’s really no big deal. The planets warn you need to choose your battles carefully.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you react to some kind of provocation today, you could quickly find yourself at a disadvantage. Don’t play into your rivals’ hands by getting worked up about issues that, in the greater scheme of things, are really quite trivial in nature.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A clash of wills may be inevitable today as Mars links with the sun in a less than helpful way. Be patient with people who annoy you by saying one thing and then doing another. They want you to get angry, it’s part of their plan.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Be prepared for a certain amount of stress today, especially on the work front where some of your colleagues are clearly not up to whatever tasks you are working on together. But don’t do it all yourself. They need to improve their game.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is a good day for getting things done but you must not make promises you won’t be able to keep. It is no doubt flattering that others believe you can work wonders but don’t forget you have limits like everyone else. You’re human Virgo!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you let your anger get the better of you today it could be you who suffers the most as a result. As one of those pleasant, balanced Libra types people expect you to stay calm and won’t be impressed if you lose your head.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t just sit back and let things happen – get out into the world and make them happen. The sun leaves the career area of your chart on Thursday, so use the next 48 hours to push ahead on the work front. It’s impossible to be too ambitious.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone questions your ambition and desire today you will of course do everything in your power to show you are still on track for success. Just be careful you don’t overdo it and damage yourself physically. You’re flesh and blood like everyone else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Mars in your sign makes it easy for you to open up and let the world know what you think but others influences warn if you say too much it could cost you financially. Never let potential rivals know what your tactics are likely to be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have a soft spot for someone but it seems you are the only one. Don’t be surprised if friends and family try to pressure you to cut ties with them today – for your own good, of course. It’s your call to make and it won’t be easy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be surprised by what happens today, and delighted. No matter how many times you have fallen out with certain people of late they will now rally round and help you hit whatever target it is you are aiming for. They’re still on your side.

