Your daily horoscope: August 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you want to get ahead over the coming year then you must use your head. Others can rush blindly here, there and everywhere, but your time and energy are precious and must be used sparingly. The more brain power you use the more of a winner you’ll be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It’s time to put your affairs in order, especially the kind of little things that you usually ignore or leave to other people. Anything of a routine or mundane nature will be easy to deal with this weekend, so get busy and get it done.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have been paying too much attention to what other people say is good for you and not enough to what, deep down, you know is good for you – and they are very different things. Listen to your inner voice, then act on it swiftly and decisively.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are asked to help out loved ones and friends this weekend just drop what you are doing and put their needs first. The more you do for others now the more the universe will do for you in a few weeks’ time. Being nice is good business.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There will be a great many ideas buzzing around your brain over the next 48 hours and you are strongly advised to note them down as and when they arrive. If you don’t, you may find that less important matters crowd them out and make you forget.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Business activities of all kinds are under very good stars at the moment, so if there is something you want to create, something you think could make you a lot of money further down the line, get on with it straight away. The time to act is NOW.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun joins your ruling planet Mercury in your sign today, making this a fantastic time of year to focus on your life’s goals. Aim to be the very best Virgo you can be, both in your personal affairs and in your career – then make it happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stop making such a big deal of the many things you cannot control, and focus instead on the few things you can control. At this time of year there is a danger you could feel overwhelmed by life, but you’ve still got a thousand reasons to smile.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Everyone seem amazingly friendly toward you all of a sudden and, being a Scorpio, that is sure to make you suspicious. There’s really no need. The cosmic picture is changing rapidly and your luck is changing with it, with relationships going especially well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

People in positions of authority will take a liking to you over the next few days and it’s quite possible you will be invited to take on more responsibility. That’s great, but make sure you get paid a decent rate for it. Your dollar value has increased!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you have been thinking about getting away from your usual environment then start making concrete plans. The sun in your fellow earth sign of Virgo over the next few weeks will inspire you to be more adventurous. It’s time to get moving.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you are asked to get involved in some kind of plan or project this weekend you must be 100 per cent sure it’s the right thing for you before you commit yourself. Give it some serious thought, because there could be financial consequences.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Relationships of all kinds are under excellent stars, so open up to friends and family about your emotions and invite them to be honest with you about their own thoughts and feelings. The more you trade ideas the happier your relationships will be.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com