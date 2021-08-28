Your daily horoscope: August 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be upheavals aplenty over the coming 12 months but if you stay calm and think logically while others are losing their heads you will profit in a number of ways. It’s a sad fact of nature but bad news is often profitable news too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Before embarking on some kind of social activity work out what it will cost you. Then ask yourself if you can afford it. This is one of those weekends when your spending could easily get out of hand. Why should others benefit at your expense?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be the sort who dreams of changing the world but you will get the chance to help people who have been less fortunate than you. Make sure you give them what they truly need, as opposed to what you think they need. There is a difference.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The influence of changes planet Uranus in the most sensitive area of your chart is playing havoc with your feelings at the moment, so it might be best not to trust your first impressions. Your second and third impressions may not be too dependable either!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Friends and loved ones are likely to do all sorts of weird and wonderful things this weekend, and all you can do is grin and bear it. If you get the chance, put some distance between you so your thoughts and feelings are not tangled up with theirs.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do something different over the next 48 hours, something that reminds the world not to take you for granted. You will though need to be careful when dealing with people in positions of authority. Not everyone will be impressed by your can-do attitude.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

An area of your life that has given you no trouble before will be all over the place this weekend, and you’ll have no idea why. Maybe there is no reason at all – sometimes life just goes off at a tangent, leaving you to clear up the mess.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The going may get a bit rough over the next 48 hours but you will come through okay so long as you stay calm and refuse to answer other people’s negativity in kind. Be honest and friendly with everyone you meet, even those you don’t care for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A loved one is still upset at something you said a while back and will remind you of it today. Even if you think they are being ridiculous you must at least pretend you understand. This is the sort of disagreement that could easily spiral out of control.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will need to act quickly and decisively this weekend, especially on the work front where for some reason you are not exactly flavor of the month at the moment. Whatever other people’s grievances may be you must take them seriously.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t be content to sit back and watch the world go by this weekend – you want to be out there shaking things up a bit. Be careful you don’t shake so hard that others start worrying your efforts could have an adverse effect. Moderation is a must.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have never been the sort to follow the herd and you are not about to change your ways now. If that leads to clashes with people who don’t approve of your independent nature then so be it. You’re not the sort to back down either.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There could be some interesting developments in your neighbourhood over the next 48 hours, the sort that make you wonder if people are losing their minds. Don’t get too close to what’s going on – put as much distance as you can between you and the madness.

