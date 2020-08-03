Your daily horoscope: August 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means there will be times over the coming year when you have no alternative but to follow the path that other people have laid down for you. If you go with the flow you may find it’s exactly the path you need to be on.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you expect the worst the worst is more likely to happen, but if you expect the best it’s possible that you will be able to avoid the kind of setbacks that those around you seem to be experiencing. Use your mind to command your emotions to behave.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is not a good time to make sudden decisions about your career, not least because your feelings could get in the way. Despite what some people may be saying there is no need to move in one direction or the other just yet, so bide your time.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is a danger that if you start something new today you may give up on it in a few weeks’ time, so think before you act and also recognize that you don’t have to act at all, at least not yet. Find other ways to relieve your boredom.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you work or do business with could have a change of heart about a joint project, but there is no need to get angry or anxious about it. In fact, the situation could work in your favor in that it gives you time to think about it too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It is a simple fact of life that some people you get along with and some people you don’t, so why feel guilty about it? Today’s full moon will highlight a partnership that cannot be considered, by any stretch of the imagination, a friendship as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone who is jealous of your success may try to undermine you today, but they will only succeed if you are so caught up in other things that you fail to notice their negative attitude towards you. The signs are there Virgo, so don’t miss them!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is no point making an enemy over something trivial, so if you get into an argument of some kind just find a way to back out before it turns ugly. The full moon will do some strange things to other people’s judgment, but you’ll keep your head.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Under no circumstances sell yourself short. Under no circumstances accept less than you are entitled to. You may want to move on from a deal without any bad feeling but if you allow yourself to be cheated one time then it won’t be the last time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t need to put on a show. You don’t need to impress people in positions of power. It may not come easy to you but for best results today you should adopt an extremely low profile, so low that even your best friends can no longer see you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today’s full moon could encourage you to abandon common sense and do some rather silly things, especially with money. The message of the stars is that you can and you must keep your cash in your pocket – or it will end up in someone else’s pocket.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try to stay calm over the next 24 hours. Even if you are provoked beyond reason you must let all the insults and all the accusations fly over your head. If you act as if they cannot hurt you then they won’t – but they will hurt your rivals.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Although you look serene on the outside your passions are raging on the inside, and anyone who is foolish enough to say something that angers you today will find themselves on your list of people who need to be dealt with. You’ll have no room for forgiveness.

