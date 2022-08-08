Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your ability to get through to all kinds of people will work wonders on both a personal and a professional level this year. You will know just what to say to get others to make the right choices – right for them and right for you as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Life is likely to be pretty hectic over the next few days, so strap yourself in and prepare to enjoy the ride. As a fire sign you won’t mind when the pace of life speeds up, in fact you will welcome it with a smile on your face.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It is even more important than usual to let family members and other loved ones know how much they mean to you. With both Mars and Uranus moving through your sign you may have been somewhat aggressive of late. Show them your softer side.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It might be an idea to lower your sights a little and not expect too much of yourself. The approaching full moon means if you let other people take center stage now it makes it considerably less likely you will have a falling out later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone you have always been loyal to has let you down in some way there is no point making a fuss about it. What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so let it go – but do make it clear you won’t be so forgiving next time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do whatever it takes to get in the good books of someone you believe can help you get ahead in your career. However, don’t make your flattery too obvious or it may have the opposite effect – they need to genuinely believe you think they are special.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This a good time to look ahead and start making plans for all the fun things you will be doing when the sun moves into your sign later in the month. You may not be able to actually do much just yet but the cosmic outlook will change rapidly.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

For some reason you are finding it hard to be honest about your feelings, both with yourself and with other people, but you must be truthful or you may never get out of your current defensive frame of mind. There’s really no need to fear your emotions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s important that you let loved ones know why you are feeling a little bit under the weather. If you resist putting your feelings into words it will only add to the confusion and make it harder to find common ground. Honesty is a must today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The cosmic conditions are perfect for those Sagittarians who have a sense of adventure. Between now and the full moon on Friday you are advised to get out into the world and make things happen. Life is as enjoyable as you want it to be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The next two or three days could see you get a bit emotional at times and that’s good because the fact is you don’t open up as much as you should. If you can make friends with your feelings you’ll end up making friends with everyone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be the sort who is happy to offer a shoulder to cry on but there may be times today when you have no choice in the matter. However, once a friend or loved one has got over their tears offer them some purely rational advice.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more other people rush around panicking today the more you must stay calm and not worry about what needs to be done. Friends and family members have almost certainly got themselves worked up into a tizzy for no good reason.

