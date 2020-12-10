Your daily horoscope: December 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Pluto link on your birthday suggests you will experience good fortune over the coming year as friends and loved ones come to your aid and take care of your needs. Don’t rely on them too much though – independence should always be important to you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Not everyone is as adventurous as you, so make allowances for those who decide to give your latest fun idea a miss. Most likely they would have had a good time but that does not mean you should try to force them. Their loss is someone else’s gain.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If your sixth sense tells you this is not a good time to take risks you would be wise to listen to it. Having said which, relationships are under excellent stars today, so don’t be afraid to go along with what friends and loved ones want to do.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how tempting an offer may be you must hold out for more. The planets warn if you accept what is on the table too soon you may regret it later on when you realize you could have got a far better deal. Play hard to get.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A Venus-Pluto link will do wonders for your love life, so don’t hold back when it comes to showing the object of your affection how much they mean to you. You have never been afraid of romance and today your feelings could reach mind-blowing levels.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you owe someone a favour you should go out of your way to repay it today. Don’t wait to be told what they would like from you, ask them outright and then get it for them. They will appreciate it, and you will no longer be in their debt.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be in such a hurry to impress people today that you take on too much and make a mess of things. It’s always important that you know your limits and especially so when you are not the only one vying for someone’s affections.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must be totally honest today, in small things as well as large. You may think you can get away with bending the truth but chances are it will come back to bite you later. Lying is never a good idea, not even when your motives are pure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Venus in your sign links with Pluto, your ruler today, so passions will be running high and you won’t hesitate to let the object of your affection know they were, are and always will be the centre of your universe. No one loves as thoroughly as Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have to be even-handed when making decisions that could affect your future prosperity. Do what you feel is right for you and your loved ones and don’t worry what others might think about it. Look after your own interests first.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be true that you have gone over the top and offended someone in a position of power but it’s unlikely you will care. You seem to be a law unto yourself at the moment, and that’s fine, but try not to make enemies out of potential friends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be as switched on as you think you are at the moment and if someone comes to you with a proposal that most days you would dismiss as too good to be true you might actually fall for it. Try not to be so gullible.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Before giving up on something that is causing you no end of bother try getting assistance from family and friends. It could be they will be able to see where you are going wrong and before you know it your project will be moving forward again.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com