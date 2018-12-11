Your daily horoscope: December 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No, you have not missed your chance. No, life has not passed you by. On the contrary, your birthday chart indicates that the biggest opportunities are still to come. No matter your age or current position you are about to make a very big splash!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Ignore the critics and do only what feels right to you. You are under no obligation to change your ways just to suit other people. And next time it might be wise to keep your plans to yourself so you don’t attract so much negative attention.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to be worrying more than you should about money matters, but if you slow down and think rationally about your financial situation you will realize it could be a lot worse. Yes, it could be a lot better as well, but overall you’re doing fine.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may think you know what makes a friend tick but they will say or do something today that takes you by surprise. It would seem there is still quite a bit about them you don’t know or understand. Finding out about it could be fun!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun may be transiting the most hard-working area of your chart at the moment but don’t try to do everything yourself. The best way to get things done is to spread the load among friends and colleagues. What can you offer them by way of reward?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You certainly don’t lack for confidence at the moment but you will need to balance it with plenty of common sense over the next 24 hours. Also, if your sixth sense tells you that someone is not to be trusted you must not ignore it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Minor disagreements could easily get out of hand over the next two or three days, so promise yourself now that you won’t get worked up about issues that are of no real importance. Which, when you think about it, means just about everything.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Yes, you can blame someone else for the mistakes they have made but if you are honest you will blame yourself, too. They were, after all, operating under your instructions. Libra is a cardinal sign, which means you must take responsibility.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t waste your hard-earned cash on things you don’t really need, no matter how shiny and bright they may look. It’s up to you what you do with your money, of course, but you’ll kick yourself later if you squander your resources now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your energy levels are at an all-time high but you still can’t decide what you should be doing with it. Chances are you are thinking about it too hard and your thoughts are getting in the way of inspiration, which comes from the heart. Relax and just be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s not unusual for you to feel a bit fearful at this time of year and you probably won’t be able to relax until the sun enters your sign on the 21st. Between now and then think only pleasant thoughts and ignore all the rest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have to be blunt with a friend or family member today but it is for their own good. Don’t just tell them where they have been going wrong, show them how they can improve and get it right next time. They’ll thank you for it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Everyone seems to be running in a dozen directions at the moment but you are under no obligation to join them. You work best when in calm surroundings, so move as far away from the mayhem as you can and get your thoughts in order.

