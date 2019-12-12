Your daily horoscope: December 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be a lot of ups and downs over the coming year and although it might make you feel a bit giddy it will also clear away people and situations that are no longer of any use to you. Get rid of the bloat – aim to always be lean and mean.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As today’s full moon occupies the most open and outgoing area of your chart there is no point trying to focus exclusively on work. You need to get out into the world and share in the fun. You’ll know when it’s time to return to more serious things.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You like to tell it like it is and, secretly, you rather enjoy it when people get uptight about your honesty. Today, however, you would be wise to keep your more scathing opinions to yourself – unless you want to be on the receiving end of a few yourself!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today’s Gemini full moon is sure to stir things up a bit and it will be of no surprise to anyone if you get angry with those who can’t keep pace with your lightning mind and fast-changing emotions. Have you ever considered it might be you who needs to slow down?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to look back and wish that things had been different. The moment you start thinking like that you limit your options for both the present and the future, while doing nothing to change the past. Draw a line under yesterday and make today a new beginning.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you find yourself caught between rival factions today you must find a way out as quickly as you can. You simply cannot take it for granted that as you are not directly involved the fallout won’t damage you. It will, and it will hurt!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make it look as if you know what you are talking about, even if you have never been more in the dark. If you show any doubt at all your rivals will sense it and play on your insecurity. Fake it until you know how to make it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make more of an effort to think outside the limits that society has imposed on you since the day you were born. You are luckier than most in that you know how to stand outside yourself and see situations from more than one angle. Make that your goal today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something that is utterly trivial will suddenly look like the most important thing in the world, but you must not allow yourself to be fooled. It’s not a case of black or white, still less a case of life or death, so keep a sense of perspective.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Everyone seems to have an opinion at the moment, but they cannot all be right. Today’s full moon will play havoc with people’s ability to tell fact from fantasy, so keep your opinions to yourself and don’t get annoyed at the stupid things you hear.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you let your workload run away from you any more you may find it impossible to catch up. Stop wasting time setting yourself targets and just make a start on what needs to be done. And, once you have started, keep going all the way to the end.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be hit as hard as some people by today’s full moon but there is still a risk that it will play havoc with your feelings, so promise yourself now that whatever might occur you won’t let it get to you. Pretend you simply don’t care.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Resist the urge to jump to conclusions today, especially when dealing with family matters which may bring out the rawest of emotions in some people. There is no “right” or “wrong” at play here, so refuse to get involved and certainly don’t take sides.

