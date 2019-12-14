Your daily horoscope: December 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There should no longer be any doubt in your mind as to what it is you should be doing with your life, and all you have to do is apply yourself. Now you have a light to guide you, make it your aim to light other people’s way through life as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

So much in your world is changing at the moment that it may not seem worth making any changes yourself. The good news is that what happens over the next few weeks will be very much in your favour – so, yes, you can start planning ahead.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will want to indulge yourself this weekend, and why not? You have every reason to be pleased with how far you have come in recent weeks and months, and therefore every reason to reward yourself with a night on the town, or maybe two!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It does not matter what is going on in the world out there, it matters only what is going on inside your own head. If you keep your thoughts clear and simple over the next 48 hours then the chaos in the world at large can’t harm you in the slightest.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone offers you the one thing you have been dreaming of you will, of course, be a bit suspicious. But there is really no need as the planets indicate the offer is on the level. You’re not the only one who thinks you deserve to move up.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone in authority thinks you’re the best thing since sliced bread and will go all out to get you on their team this weekend. You may secretly believe that you should be leader of that team, and maybe one day you will, but for now just play along.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The cosmic omens are exceptionally good for you at the moment and this weekend’s Jupiter-Uranus link will in some way or other put you in tune with the spirit of the times. Every day can be a fun day if you approach it in the right way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be suspicious of someone who offers you something for nothing today but have you really done nothing to deserve it? More likely you have done a number of things, including being the kind of good friend they can always count on. Enjoy your reward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can, if you wish, make a fight of something that isn’t really worth the effort. And you can, if you wish, make a big deal of something that is really quite trivial. Better though to save your energy and use it in more creative and constructive ways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You like to be honest about your feelings and about what you believe and that’s good. However, there is one area where you should perhaps keep your opinions to yourself for the time being. Not everyone will understand your reasoning – because not everyone is reasonable.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There will be no end of opportunities to have fun over the next 48 hours. Socially, creatively and romantically you are on a high at the moment and the good vibes you give off will attract good things, and good people, to you. It’s both animal and spiritual magnetism!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

For some strange reason you have been focusing on issues that touch you in a negative rather than a positive way of late, and that needs to change. Allow your mind to rise above petty matters and see your life from a higher perspective. Then you’ll be happy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It does not matter how attached you are to a particular belief, what occurs over the next few days will challenge it in ways you find hard to answer. But that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. Your awareness should never stand still – it should always be expanding.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com