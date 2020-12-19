Your daily horoscope: December 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when it seems as if an outside power is guiding and protecting you. Maybe it is, but more likely it’s your own mind learning how to tune in to the world’s more subtle vibrations. It’s still a kind of magic.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your outgoing nature will work in your favour today. As Jupiter moves into the friendship area of your chart you will be happy to interact with anyone and everyone, and your extrovert personality will bring good people, and good things, your way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will get to the bottom of a problem that has been annoying you for ages this weekend and will no doubt kick yourself when you realize how simple the answer is. You are likely to experience many such moments over the next few days.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As Jupiter moves into one of the best areas of your chart today you should be feeling quietly confident about your chances in life. Deep down though you know there are still obstacles that will need to be overcome, so don’t get carried away.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yes Cancer, you are special, and anyone who tries to tell you otherwise must be blotted out of your consciousness and, if possible, cut out of your life altogether. You can and you must maintain the kind of self-belief that makes all things possible.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A major decision will have to be made over the next two or three days and even though you don’t yet know all the facts you will have to go with what you’ve got and pray that it all comes right for you. Fortunately, Leos are natural risk-takers.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It would appear that someone you live or work with has got the wrong end of the stick and thinks you are blaming them for what recently went wrong. You need to spell out in plain and simple language that you honestly think it’s no big deal.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Jupiter joins Saturn in the most creative area of your chart today you no doubt have big ideas and a desire to show the world what you can do. That’s great, but don’t do it all in one go. A little bit of planning will be a huge help.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Focus on what has to be done today and forget about the social side of life for a while. In a matter of days you will be in a much better position financially and then you can have fun with family and friends. Today though it’s mainly about duty.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s likely not many people approve of the route you are currently taking through life but that won’t worry you in the slightest. It may in fact encourage you to go down that route even faster than before. No one tells Sagittarius what to do!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

When the sun moves into your sign on Monday it will start to feel as if you could take on the world and win. Today though you can and you must be a little more cautious. Under no circumstances waste money on luxuries and things you don’t need.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Jupiter, planet of good fortune, joins Saturn in your sign today and almost immediately it will feel, on both a mental and emotional level, as if you are a completely different person. You’re not, of course, but you will have different – and loftier – ambitions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something will take you by surprise this weekend and, looking back from the end of the year, you will recognize that you should have seen it coming. Don’t beat yourself up about it though. You are human and make mistakes just like everyone else.

