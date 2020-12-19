 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: December 19

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sagittarius.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when it seems as if an outside power is guiding and protecting you. Maybe it is, but more likely it’s your own mind learning how to tune in to the world’s more subtle vibrations. It’s still a kind of magic.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your outgoing nature will work in your favour today. As Jupiter moves into the friendship area of your chart you will be happy to interact with anyone and everyone, and your extrovert personality will bring good people, and good things, your way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will get to the bottom of a problem that has been annoying you for ages this weekend and will no doubt kick yourself when you realize how simple the answer is. You are likely to experience many such moments over the next few days.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

As Jupiter moves into one of the best areas of your chart today you should be feeling quietly confident about your chances in life. Deep down though you know there are still obstacles that will need to be overcome, so don’t get carried away.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Yes Cancer, you are special, and anyone who tries to tell you otherwise must be blotted out of your consciousness and, if possible, cut out of your life altogether. You can and you must maintain the kind of self-belief that makes all things possible.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A major decision will have to be made over the next two or three days and even though you don’t yet know all the facts you will have to go with what you’ve got and pray that it all comes right for you. Fortunately, Leos are natural risk-takers.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It would appear that someone you live or work with has got the wrong end of the stick and thinks you are blaming them for what recently went wrong. You need to spell out in plain and simple language that you honestly think it’s no big deal.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Jupiter joins Saturn in the most creative area of your chart today you no doubt have big ideas and a desire to show the world what you can do. That’s great, but don’t do it all in one go. A little bit of planning will be a huge help.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Focus on what has to be done today and forget about the social side of life for a while. In a matter of days you will be in a much better position financially and then you can have fun with family and friends. Today though it’s mainly about duty.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s likely not many people approve of the route you are currently taking through life but that won’t worry you in the slightest. It may in fact encourage you to go down that route even faster than before. No one tells Sagittarius what to do!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

When the sun moves into your sign on Monday it will start to feel as if you could take on the world and win. Today though you can and you must be a little more cautious. Under no circumstances waste money on luxuries and things you don’t need.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Jupiter, planet of good fortune, joins Saturn in your sign today and almost immediately it will feel, on both a mental and emotional level, as if you are a completely different person. You’re not, of course, but you will have different – and loftier – ambitions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something will take you by surprise this weekend and, looking back from the end of the year, you will recognize that you should have seen it coming. Don’t beat yourself up about it though. You are human and make mistakes just like everyone else.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies