Your daily horoscope: December 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Artistic activities must be giving every chance to thrive over the coming year, even if it means having to cut back on work and getting by on less financially. You’ve been promising to create something amazing for as long as you can remember, so get to it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t get annoyed if a friend tries to give you some advice today. You may not have asked for it, but they are offering the benefit of their experience out of the goodness of their heart, so thank them and then do what you always do – ignore it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No matter how ridiculous some people’s behaviour may be today you will look on it with a smile and think it’s all rather jolly. Maybe it’s because you understand that the world would be a far less interesting place if everyone in it was as sane as you.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to make a fuss if a business matter does not work out the way you expected. If you think about it for a minute or two you will realize that in the greater scheme of things it doesn’t matter in the slightest. Keep a sense of perspective.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have so much energy at the moment that you may struggle to find ways to make use of it. Don’t try to do ten things at once, or you will achieve nothing of note. Focus on the two or three tasks that will bring the greatest rewards.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Should you help someone who has let you down in the past but now needs your assistance? Yes, you should. The important thing is that you stay true to your Leo nature, and with a heart as big as yours you should never turn anyone away.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be having second thoughts about a project that previously excited you and if so it’s okay to step back and look at it from a wider viewpoint. Maybe it wasn’t such a great idea after all. Maybe you allowed yourself to be swept along too easily.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are in a sociable mood at the moment and anyone who wants to get a party going can count on your support. Just be careful you don’t party so hard that you jeopardize current restrictions or don’t feel up to doing what has to be done tomorrow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It really doesn’t matter if you get nothing of substance done today. There are times when, if it feels right to ease up a bit then that is exactly what you should do. Just because you’re a self-driven Scorpio doesn’t mean you can’t have some time off.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Follow your heart wherever it leads you and don’t count the cost. Money may be a bit hard to come by at the moment but you of all people should know that it’s not all about dollars and cents. You can’t buy true love or genuine laughter.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have this inner urge to do something that makes a difference, something you can feel genuine pride in having been a part of. Don’t think it has to be big or special though. Sometimes it’s the smaller words and gestures that have the most meaning.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be finding it hard to get excited about the holiday season but that’s okay. It’s been such a trying year that most people are more than a little shell-shocked. Promise yourself that you’ll make up for it in 2021. That’s a thought to get you smiling again.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make a point of having fun today even if you can’t get out and about. Some people may say you are being irresponsible and should have with a glum look on your face just like them but you have no time for spoilsports. Life is still wonderful even if it’s sometimes hard to believe.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com