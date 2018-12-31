Your daily horoscope: December 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You can be a bit stand-offish at times, which makes it hard for others to approach you. Make it your business over the coming year to open up and share your hopes and dreams with other people. A shared dream is one that is more likely to come true.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not feel like getting stuck into that pile of work that is sitting in front of you but if you leave it another day it will just get higher. Sort at least some of it now if you want to enjoy the start of the new year.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun in one of the best areas of your chart means you can quite easily get over your worries and woes. Focus your mind on matters that make you smile and ignore the ones that make you frown. You energize what you give attention to.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more time you spend thinking and planning now the more gratifying the results will be in the early weeks of the new year. This is an important day for business and money matters, so get your financial house in order quickly.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s the last day of the year, so don’t push yourself too hard or make too much of an effort. And don’t get too hung up on the things that went wrong for you in 2018 either, because on this occasion tomorrow really is another year!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point wasting time and energy arguing with people over things of a trivial nature. Early in the new year you are going to have to make some much-needed lifestyle changes, so save both your physical and emotional energy for that.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do whatever it takes to heal a rift with a partner or loved one. No doubt you honestly believe that you are the one who is in the right but it might help if you accept at least some of the blame – but not all of it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Things could get a bit tense on the home front today and you will have to tread carefully if you don’t want to end the year arguing with loved ones. Find a quiet and private place where you can be alone with your thoughts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s not like you to be careful about what you say but with Saturn moving through the communications area of your chart you seem to know instinctively that certain ideas are best kept to yourself. Besides, why waste them on people who can’t understand?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone you are close to is giving off vibes that say “keep your distance” – then keep your distance! They have as much right to their privacy as you do to yours. And if they’re not around they can’t spoil the party atmosphere, can they?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

One small act of kindness as the old year draws to a close could have huge repercussions in the early part of 2019. Something you do for a friend, or even a stranger, with nothing asked in return could change the world for the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to be so secretive about your feelings for another person. Having missed several opportunities to let them know how you feel in the past you will get one more before 2018 comes to a close. Don’t waste this one!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make it your business to find out why a friend or family member is feeling a bit depressed. The very fact that you have shown an interest could be all it takes to cheer them up again. They may just want to know they are not alone.

